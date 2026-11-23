Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attracted attention on social media after trying his hand at the latest video game Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). The Thiruvananthapuram MP's reaction to the viral game caught the attention of netizens.

A video of the MP's experience of playing the game was uploaded on his official YouTube channel, Dr. Shashi Tharoor Official, showing the Congress leader attempting to navigate the game with the help of members of his team, who were also the ones who introduced Tharoor to the video game.

In the YouTube video, Tharoor revealed that he has never played a video game before and explained that his family has always been more of a reading family where they preferred reading books, while his children grew up playing board games such as Dungeons and Dragons. His unfamiliarity with video games was evident in the way he struggled to understand the PlayStation controller and navigate through the game's virtual environment.

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Commenting on the game's title, Tharoor stated, "Grand Theft Auto doesn't even make sense in the English language. A grand theft, yeah, but auto?" In the subsequent moments, Tharoor is seen enjoying the game and laughing. He stated, "No, I'm just trying to stay alive."

Towards the end, Tharoor eventually is seen admitting that he was struggling with the experience, saying, "I think I'm about to give up guys.. I'm afraid I'm not a game player."

He further expresses his amusement and disinterest in the game when he says, "But nothing about either the setting or the people or the situation remotely appeals to me."

"And I discovered GTA-6 is not for me," said Tharoor in a post on X

While his gaming experience provided moments of humour, Tharoor also used the interaction to take a political dig at the current government.

Drawing a comparison between the 13-year gap since the previous instalment of the game and the changes India had witnessed during the same period, the Congress leader spoke about developments in the country. "Certainly in India, these 13 years have been pretty dramatic, right? And in many ways we're seeing what less freedom of expression, more people worried about making noise that the government may object to," he said.

"We've seen the worthlessness of our 1,000 rupee notes and our 500 rupee notes. We've seen so many dramatic things happening in this country in these 13 years," Tharoor remarked. "That demonetisation was kind of a grand theft without auto." he stated.

GTA 6, developed by Rockstar Games, features protagonists Jason and Lucia and is set in the fictional US state of Leonida. The game marks the return of Vice City, a fictional location inspired by Miami.

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