For many deciding whether to buy the dip, however, the first step is wrapping their heads around what created all that turbulence that crashed stocks and sent the Cboe Volatility Index to a 19-month high of almost 36 by the end of the week. After all, there were high hopes that two events - Nvidia's earnings report on Tuesday and Anthropic PBC's stock market debut on Thursday - would revive confidence in the wobbling AI trade that had fueled the bull market for four years. Instead, the S&P 500 extended its losing streak to seven straight days, posting a weekly loss of 8.6% - its worst in 19 months. ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Gold Rates To Oil Prices; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On Nov 23 Liquidity Strained For some, Anthropic's record $119.5 billion equity offering was too much for the market to handle, especially given the turmoil in the AI trade amid growing scrutiny of Huang and Nvidia. "Anthropic sucked a massive amount of liquidity in an already weak AI narrative," Daniel Kim, chief investment officer at Penserra Global Investors, said on Friday. "I read this week as a washout, and I think Anthropic was likely the final shoe to drop. Good news was sold all week, and by Friday hedges like gold were being sold alongside semis, which is the mark of forced selling. And that tends to exhaust itself quickly." Yet a short trading week upcoming in the US - markets are closed on Thursday and half of Friday for Thanksgiving - could also strain liquidity. "I would not be surprised if the unwind continues through the shortened week, since thin holiday liquidity is a poor setting for the market to form a new view," Kim added. "Once that selling has cleared, we could get a strong rally heading into Christmas." Of course, much of the market's sentiment will hinge on what more shoes may drop in the saga involving Jensen Huang and Nvidia. The chipmaker's strong earnings report - total sales rose 103% in the latest quarter and revenue is expected to grow 75% in the next fiscal year - only led to a brief rebound in the shares before scrutiny of the company and its former leader continued to build throughout the week. Nvidia Probes California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday that the chipmaker is being investigated in his state to determine whether any of its actions resulted in advanced chips or confidential information being improperly obtained by China. His office is also looking into whether the company misled investors about the situation. That same day, two Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee asked the Commerce Department to turn over information regarding allegations that Nvidia tried to influence an inquiry into Megaspeed International, the cloud computing company linked to the woman who had a relationship with Huang. And on Friday, Reuters reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission was probing the company over potential accounting issues. Nvidia ended the week down 23%, its worst since 2008, and has lost 48% since Oct. 6. Given the company's crucial role as not only the seller of the most important chips used in AI, but also its significance as the "Bank of Nvidia" providing financing to a wide array of players in the industry, each negative headline hurt the broader market as well. Traders watched as crucial technical levels like the 200-day moving average and even the round number of 7,000 offered no support to the S&P 500, which closed the week at a seven-month low of 6,910.39. "I thought 7,000 had at least a real chance of being a level where the market would find support," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. "Then the latest Nvidia stuff came out and it was 'boom,' like a knife through butter." To Keith Lerner, chief investment officer of Truist Advisory Services, it's not that investors lost confidence in the long-term potential of AI last week, it's that they lost confidence in the earnings forecasts that have been supporting stocks tied to the industry. And that loss of confidence is being amplified by a Fed that is signaling additional rate hikes. Indeed, even as Nvidia and Anthropic captured most of the market's attention during the week, many investors made note of a series of speeches by Fed policymakers with hawkish tones. On Wednesday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller even urged his colleagues to consider a larger, half-percentage-point rate hike at its December meeting. "Perhaps the market is waking up to the idea that we're actually in a rate hiking cycle," said Roundhill's Mazza. Still, as investors prepare for a new week of trading, the question on many of their minds is when - not if - to buy the dip. "We may see a bit more technical declines come on Monday or retail waking up and de-risking," said Nadine Terman, chief executive officer of Solstein Capital, who expects declines to follow through in Asia and Europe at the start of the new week. Yet she added: "I am just on the phone now with a client talking about timing for bottom feeding."