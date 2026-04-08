Sanya Malhotra Net Worth: Properties, Endorsements, Upcoming Projects — All You Need To Know

The recent buzz surrounding actor Sanya Malhotra and acclaimed sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma appears to have taken a sombre turn. As breakup rumours gain traction across social media platforms, fans have begun closely tracking updates about Malhotra's personal life, alongside renewed interest in her professional journey and reported net worth.

Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma were reportedly in a private relationship as they never made their association official. The two also largely stayed away from public appearances together. However, they were occasionally spotted exiting the same venues at different times, further fuelling speculation.

As of now, neither Sanya Malhotra nor Rishab Sharma has addressed the alleged breakup, choosing to remain silent amid the ongoing rumours.

Sanya Malhotra - Net worth

Sanya Malhotra started her Bollywood career with a bang. Her debut film was the blockbuster biographical sports film Dangal. Starring Amir Khan along with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dangal became the highest-grossing Indian film with over Rs 2,000 crore worldwide gross collection.

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From ballet dance teacher to yoga instructor, Sanya Malhotra took up various jobs before her acting career started.

However, as per reports, currently Sanya Malhotra charges fees between the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore. Though Sanya may not make headlines very often, she is known for her consistent roles in movies.

Her most recent performance in Mrs., which was released on OTT, was highly praised by social media. With increasing success, reports suggest that Sanya can charge fees as high as Rs 3-4 crore. Though the fee is based on the performance, nature of the project, and other details, the exact numbers are not confirmed.

Sanya also earns a steady income through brand endorsements.

Some of her prominent brand deals include names like Kushals Fashion Jewellery, Flite Footwear, boAt Lifestyle, and Joy Personal Care.

Though the figures earned through brand endorsements aren't always disclosed, Sanya's net worth is reportedly between Rs 40-60 crore.

Sanya Malhotra also owns a luxury vehicle— a stylish Audi Q8— which was reportedly purchased at an approximate cost of ₹1.4 crore.

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Moreover, the Dangal actress had recently made headlines with her brand new sea-facing Mumbai apartment.

As per reports, the Juhu-Versova Link Road-based apartment was bought at Rs 14.3 crore. With the addition of the luxurious home, Sanya has listed herself among affluent members of the industry.

Sanya Malhotra's upcoming projects include Toaster, featuring Rajkummar Rao in a dark comedy, which is set to release on Netflix on April 15, 2026. She was also reportedly filming for her upcoming movie, Sundar Poonam.

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