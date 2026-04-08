TMKOC Fame Raj Anadkat To Make Comeback On Television. Here's What We Know So Far

Raj Anadkat, who played Tappu in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), is making a comeback after about 5 years. The actor had quit the show in 2022, but is now reportedly back for a new project. His return to the screen in an upcoming show promises to showcase his acting talent once more.

In December 2022, the actor revealed he is leaving the show. While this came as a shocker for the TMKOC fans, Raj explained he wanted to grow and explore different characters. However, as per reports, Raj is back to entertain the audience, but this time not in a supporting role in a comedy serial.

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After a significant break, Raj Anadkat has been confirmed to lead a new project by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's upcoming show on Sony SAB.

Talking about the new project, insider news suggests that Raj Anadkat is set to lead the upcoming show by replacing the Bigg Boss fame Avinash Mishra. Avinash Mishra is a popular television personality known for his shows like Ishqbaaaz, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara, Titlie, and others.

While Mishra was a part of Bigg Boss 18, rumours suggest he is also expected to take part in the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15. Other rumoured participants include Farrhana Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Manisha Rani, and Ankit Gupta. However, there has been no confirmation from the actor or the KKK team regarding the confirmed participants.

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Raj Anadkat was recently seen in the Gujarati drama 'United States of Gujarat.' He played the role of Keshav alongside Sana Amin Shaikh, Ami Trivedi, Apara Mehta, and Ragini Shah.

The show started in 2024 and streams on JioHotstar. The story follows the life of a non-residential Gujarati girl who has returned to Gujarat. It is a family drama that shows the life and experiences of a Gujarati, while Sana Shaikh tries to manage her family relationships.

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