From AA22xA6 To Raaka: Allu Arjun-Atlee Film Gets Powerful Title, Intense First Look

On his birthday, Allu Arjun gave fans a major surprise by officially unveiling the title of his much-awaited film with Atlee. The project, long referred to as AA22xA6, is now titled Raaka — and the internet is already buzzing.

The announcement arrived with a striking new poster that instantly set the tone. Allu Arjun appears in a bold, unrecognisable avatar—bald, intense, and almost beast-like. With piercing eyes and rugged detailing, the look hints at a raw, powerful character rooted in a dark and possibly mythical world.

Sharing the update on social media, Allu Arjun wrote, “The wait is over. Gear up for #RAAKA!”—instantly setting the tone for what looks like one of the most ambitious films of his career.

The wait is over.

Gear up for #RAAKA ! pic.twitter.com/yzuovTCEpe — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2026

Director Atlee, on the other hand, revealed that Raaka is a story he has carried for nearly 18 years, calling it a deeply personal project that has stayed with him through his journey.

#Raaka isn't just a film… it's a part of me I've carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.



It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun sir@alluarjun… pic.twitter.com/UuKdpJRChs — atlee (@Atlee_dir) April 8, 2026

Interestingly, the title reveal comes just a day after the makers dropped a mysterious first poster on April 7. That visual showed a clawed, animal-like hand emerging from a stormy, shadowy setting. With no faces or direct clues, it left fans guessing about the film's genre and scale. Now, with the title and lead look out, the pieces are slowly coming together.

ALSO READ: AA22xA6 Poster Out: Allu Arjun-Atlee Film Teases Dark, Mysterious World

Industry buzz suggests that Raaka could feature multiple timelines or worlds, with reports even hinting at Allu Arjun playing more than one role. The film is expected to be made on a grand scale, with a strong focus on visual effects and detailed world-building to create a visually rich experience for the audience.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, adding to the excitement.

Production is currently underway, with major shooting schedules planned across 2026. If all goes as scheduled, the film is expected to wrap by the end of the year and is eyeing a grand theatrical release in 2027.

With its title reveal, powerful first look, and the mystery built over two days of strategic announcements, Raaka has already positioned itself as one of the most anticipated Indian films in the coming years.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Birthday: Arya To Pushpa — 10 Characters That Define His Journey As Actor

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