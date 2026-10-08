Reliance Digital Festival Of Electronics 2026: Top Offers On iPhone 17 Pro, Dell XPS 13, LG Mini LED TV & More

Reliance Digital has kicked off its Festival of Electronics sale for the 2026 festive season. The retailer has lined up offers on smartphones, TVs, laptops, home appliances and audio products, so whether you're replacing an old gadget, shopping for a gift or adding something to your home, there are deals to explore.

Top Deals in The Sale

Among the featured offers, the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is listed at Rs 56,990. Other deals include:

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Dell 13 XPS laptop with Intel Core 5: Rs 64,999

LG Mini LED TV: Rs 37,990

Samsung 1.5-ton inverter AC: Rs 29,990

LG 10kg front-load washing machine: Rs 39,990

Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker: Rs 10,999

All prices are subject to terms and conditions, ANI reported, citing a press release.

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Exchange, Bank And Second-Product Offers

Apart from these product prices, three broader offers are part of the sale. Those who trade in an old device are assured an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000. Shoppers paying with leading bank cards or opting for consumer loans can save up to Rs 30,000.

There is also a 50 per cent discount on a second product. Under the offer terms, a purchase of Rs 15,000 or more makes customers eligible for 50 per cent off on select accessories. The offer runs till November 15, 2026, subject to stock availability.

When Does The Sale End?

No end date has been announced for the Festival of Electronics sale so far. Shoppers should note, however, that the accessories offer is valid only till November 15.

'Celebrate With No Excuses'

Reliance Digital is promoting the sale with the hashtag #CelebrateWithNoExcuses. The idea behind the campaign is that the festive season is the ideal time to make celebrations bigger, smarter and more memorable. The retailer wants buyers to go ahead with the upgrades they've been putting off, rather than pushing them to "later" or "next year." With this sale, Reliance Digital aims to cover every kind of festive need.

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Where To Shop

Customers can shop at any Reliance Digital store or online at reliancedigital.in.

Calling itself India's largest electronics retailer, Reliance Digital operates in over 800 cities, with more than 700 large-format stores and over 900 My Jio stores. Its range spans more than 5,000 products from over 300 Indian and international brands, and store staff are trained to help customers with product details. For after-sales support, the company relies on its service arm, Reliance resQ, which it says is the only ISO 9001-certified electronics service brand in India. The service is available every day of the week and is equipped to offer end-to-end solutions.

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