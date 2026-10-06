Flipkart Big Billion Days: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, K14x And More Phones Get Discounts

Flipkart has announced its smartphone deals for the upcoming Big Billion Days sale, with significant price cuts across OPPO's flagship, mid-range and budget smartphone line-ups. Early access for Flipkart Plus and VIP members will begin on October 8, 2026, while the main sale will open to all shoppers on October 9.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Get Major Discounts

The premium OPPO Find X9 Ultra leads the festive offers, with its list price of Rs 1,69,999 reduced to an effective sale price of Rs 1,53,000. The smartphone features a 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a quad rear camera system and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is powered by a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

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Meanwhile, the OPPO Find X9s gets a Rs 12,999 price cut, bringing its launch price of Rs 84,999 down to Rs 72,000. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a triple 50MP rear camera setup. It also packs a 7,025mAh battery with 80W charging support.

OPPO K14 Series Gets Festive Price Cuts

OPPO's K14 series also receives notable discounts during the Big Billion Days sale. The models share several hardware characteristics, including large 6.75-inch displays, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processors on the higher variants, 50MP primary cameras and high-capacity batteries.

The OPPO K14 5G has been reduced from Rs 25,999 to Rs 23,499. It features a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, Dimensity 6300 processor, 50MP main camera and IP69 rating. The smartphone is powered by a 7,000 18,999 to Rs 16,999. It retains the Dimensity 6300 chipset and mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The OPPO K14x 5G gets a price cut from Rs 18,999 to Rs 16,999. It retains the Dimensity 6300 chipset and 50MP main camera, while offering an HD+ 120Hz display and a 6,500mAh battery.

At the entry level, the OPPO K14 Lite is priced at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 16,999. The handset features a 6.75-inch display and a 7,000mAh battery.

Bank Offers During Flipkart BBD

Alongside the smartphone price cuts, customers using eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards can claim instant discounts of up to 10%. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders can also receive an additional 10% savings, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

With discounts covering premium Find series models as well as the more affordable K14 line-up, OPPO is offering options across multiple price segments during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

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