Quote Of The Day By APJ Abdul Kalam: 'Be Active! Take On Responsibility'

Former President and renowned scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has often inspired millions with his life, discipline, and personal responsibility. One of his widely shared messages continues to resonate strongly in today's fast-changing world: "Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others."

The quote reflects Kalam's deep belief in self-initiative and accountability. He consistently emphasised that individuals must not remain passive observers in life but instead actively participate in shaping their own future.

Kalam emphasised self-initiative through his “Evolution of a Unique You” and “Ignited Minds” speeches. He challenged youth to shift from asking “What can society do for me?” to “What can I give?” He defined excellence as a self-directed, self-imposed lifelong process driven by individual courage and purpose.

How Does It Resonate Now?

According to his philosophy, waiting for circumstances or others to decide one's path leads to a loss of control over personal destiny.

Kalam's message is particularly relevant in an era where distractions are high and responsibility is often shifted elsewhere. His words serve as a reminder that real change, whether in personal growth, education, or society, begins when individuals take ownership of their actions and decisions.

The former President also believed that belief alone is not enough, it must be backed by effort. By urging people to “work for the things you believe in,” he highlighted the importance of action over intention. In his view, dreams only become meaningful when they are pursued with discipline and consistent effort.

Significance Of The Quote In Dr Kalam's Life

Kalam frequently recounted stories of failure, such as his own SLV-3 mission failure, to teach that problems should not control you. Taking the initiative means taking charge of those problems and pushing through hurdles.

Widely revered as the “People's President,” Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an eminent aerospace scientist and statesman who served as India's 11th President from 2002 to 2007.

Born and raised in a humble Muslim family in the coastal town of Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, he went on to study physics and aerospace engineering, eventually spearheading India's premier civilian space programme and military missile development enterprises.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's words stand as a timeless reminder that destiny is not handed over, it is created through action, courage, and responsibility.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.