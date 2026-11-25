Long queues of vehicles crawling along hill roads have become a common sight in Mahabaleshwar over the past few weeks, as tourists flocking to the popular hill station during the festive season, holidays and weekends find themselves stuck in heavy traffic.

Videos of the jams have flooded social media, with many users sharing clips of vehicles barely moving and posting updates for those planning a trip. One such post, titled "Mahabaleshwar Traffic Update", was shared on November 25.

Where The Jams Are Building Up

Traffic tends to pile up along the narrow ghat road connecting Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar. Congestion also builds in busy market stretches such as Masjid Road, and at the entry and toll points into the town, particularly when visitor numbers peak.

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With a steady rush of tourists arriving over weekends and holidays, vehicles have been left moving at a snail's pace for long stretches.

Roads And Traffic Management Blamed

Many people reacting to the videos pointed to the condition of the roads. One user said that a road built by the Mahabaleshwar Municipal Council was in very poor shape and too narrow, adding that traffic was not being managed properly. According to the user, the trouble was limited to a stretch of just about 1 km.

Another user wrote that bad roads and a lack of civic sense had led to the jams.

'Better To Stay At Panchgani'

The repeated jams appear to be changing travel plans for some. "Better to stay at Panchgani. I have stopped visiting Mahabaleshwar," one user wrote, adding that they now prefer to stay only in Panchgani.

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Another user, who said they had just returned from Panchgani, described the traffic as horrible since Monday. The user added that the situation was made worse by some motorists who behave as if they are entitled to special access on the road.

Tourists In Two Minds

Several posts, including some in Marathi, carried warnings for people planning to visit Mahabaleshwar. As the clips continue to circulate, many would-be visitors are now unsure whether to go ahead with their weekend plans or put off the trip until the rush eases.

With the holiday season still on, the pressure on the hill station's roads is likely to remain high in the coming weeks.

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