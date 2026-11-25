A Reddit post about how financial mismanagement, stock market losses and repeated borrowing money pushed the life of a man into a heavy debt crisis has sparked attention online.

The user shared the ordeal, "I'm posting this because I honestly don't know where else to ask for help. I made some very bad financial decisions."

"I took multiple loans and credit cards thinking I would be able to manage the repayments. At some point, I started taking money from one loan to pay another, and the debt just kept increasing."

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He collected more than Rs 60 lakh in outstanding debt after taking multiple personal loans and credit cards, initially believing he could manage the repayments. According to his account, the situation gradually worsened when he began using money from new loans to repay existing liabilities.

"Some Loan Are of My Mother & Brother Taken by Me. Totalling EMI -1.80 Lakh Per Month. All loan I've taken has maximum tenure of 2 years

I thought I will pay these loan when I will recover the amount. Which was my huge mistake. Total Payday Loan - ₹935925 (Which I Can Skip For Some Time)," he further said.

Rs 25 Lakh Trading Losses Trigger Borrowing Cycle

The user claimed that he further lost around Rs 25 lakh through stock market and forex trading after following online influencers who suggested that trading could help recover his earlier losses. He said the remaining debt piled up through additional borrowing to repay previous loans.

By October, his strategy of rotating borrowed money had stopped working, leaving him without a regular income or sufficient resources to meet repayments.

"I've Started as delivery partner in swiggy From 1 Oct & Earned Around 55k till today. But my parent don't know about this," he posted.

He stated, "I've Done Polytechnic Diploma From Tier- 2 College & Graduate In BA & MA. My mum is ready to put in any car dealership in sales department in salary of 25k but it will take 2-3 months to learn about sales department."

His mother has suggested a sales position at a car dealership, potentially offering a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 alongside performance-based incentives.

Debt Crisis Takes a Mental Health Toll

He said he wanted to repay every lender but was uncertain whether to continue to repay with full amount or consider a one-time settlement (OTS). The post highlights the financial and emotional burden of excessive borrowing, speculative trading and relying on fresh loans to repay existing debt.

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