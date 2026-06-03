Karnataka CM's Swearing-In Ceremony: Major Traffic Curbs In Bengaluru Today - Check Details

State Congress President DK Shivakumar will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. at the Glass House, Lok Bhavan. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Shivakumar, along with some ministers, at the ceremony.

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The 64-year-old Vokkaliga leader was elected as the Congress Legislature Party leader on May 30. The event is expected to be attended by several dignitaries and VVIPs. As a result, Bengaluru traffic police have issued traffic advisories and restrictions in the Central Business District to manage congestion.

In an X post, the city traffic police informed that congestion is expected in the Central Business District, and special arrangements will be in place from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for smooth movement.

1. Traffic restrictions

All vehicles, except those officially authorised for the event, will be prohibited on key stretches. These include:

Cubbon Road from BRV Junction to CTO Junction and from CTO Circle to Lok Bhavan.

From Balekundri Junction towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Road.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Road from KR Circle towards Coffee Board Junction.

Race Course Road from Trilight Junction to Subbanna Junction and from Old JDS Cross to Subbanna Junction.

From Queens Junction towards CTO/Lok Bhavan.

From St. Mark's Road towards CTO Junction via Queens Junction.

2. Alternative routes:

Vehicles traveling on Cubbon Road towards CTO Junction and Lok Bhavan may take a right turn towards Shivajinagar and proceed via Anil Kumble Junction from BRV Junction. Vehicles arriving from Queens Road and Shivajinagar may proceed via Cunningham Road at Balekundri Junction.

Vehicles coming from KR Circle towards Coffee Board Junction may use Nrupathunga Road. Vehicles coming from Trilight Junction towards Subbanna Junction on Race Course Road may proceed via Sivananda Junction, SC Road Junction, and then take a left turn. Vehicles coming from Queens Junction towards Lok Bhavan may proceed via Anil Kumble Junction and BRV Junction.

Vehicles coming from Halasuru and Old Airport Road towards Kempegowda International Airport and Basaveshwara Junction shall take a right turn at BRV Junction and proceed via Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Balekundri Junction, Cunningham Road, Vasanthanagar, and Hebbal.

Vehicles coming from Halasuru and Old Madras Road towards Hebbal shall proceed via Halasuru Lake, Tin Factory Junction, and the Outer Ring Road. Vehicles coming from Ashirvadam Circle and MG Road towards Hebbal shall proceed via BRV Junction, Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Balekundri Junction, Cunningham Road, and Vasanthanagar.

Parking is prohibited in these places on June 3:

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Road (both sides) from Balekundri Circle to KR Circle.

Lok Bhavan Road from BRV Circle to Lok Bhavan Junction.

LH Road from Lok Bhavan Junction to Chalukya Circle.

Queens Road from Balekundri Junction to Queens Circle.

Palace Road from Mysore Bank Circle to Vasanthanagar Underpass.

Devaraj Urs Road from Chalukya Circle to MS Building, including internal roads.

Race Course Road from Trilight Junction to Chalukya Circle.

Park House Road from AGS Junction to CID Circle.

Internal roads within Cubbon Park.

Miller Road from LRDE Junction to Basaveshwara Circle.

Infantry Road from Ali Asker Road Junction to Traffic Headquarters Junction.

Ali Asker Road from Raj Bhavan Junction to Ali Asker Cross.

KG Road from Police Corner to Mysore Bank Circle.

Old Post Office Road from Mysore Bank Circle to KR Circle.

Nrupathunga Road from KR Circle to Police Corner.

Kasturba Road from Hudson Circle to Queens Circle.

Mallya Hospital Road from Siddalingaiah Circle to RRMR Junction.

RRMR Road from RRMR Junction to Hudson Circle.

Cubbon Road from CTO Circle to Manipal Centre.

T. Chowdaiah Road from Old High Grounds Junction to Kaveri Junction.

Ramana Maharshi Road from Kaveri Junction to Mekhri Circle.

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Additionally, the traffic authorities have restricted the movement of heavy vehicles within the limits of Bengaluru city between 12:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

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