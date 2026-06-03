'I Know Roads Won't Be Easy': DK Shivakumar Says New 'Yuva Yuga' Will Start As Stage Set For Oath Ceremony

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar has said he will work with 'sincerity' and 'dedication' to deliver on the confidence placed in him, while acknowledging that the road ahead for his government "will not be so easy"

"The faith and the confidence the people of this country have shown me, I am very much obliged, and I have to do a lot of hard work and deliver. I know roads will not be so easy. It will be difficult times, but still I have to manage things. I hope the people of Karnataka have confidence in me. I have to do my job. I'll do it very sincerely with a lot of dedication. I'll reshape because the world is seeing India through Bengaluru and Karnataka... I will have to take every section of society together, from the farmer to the woman, to the youth and a new 'Yuva Yuga' will start...," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar will be sworn in as the CM of Karnataka on Wednesday, along with some ministers, in a ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. The 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, who was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan's Glass House.

By assuming the state's highest political office, the eight-time MLA “DK Shi,” as he is popularly called, Shivakumar will fulfil his long-cherished dream after a prolonged power tussle with outgoing CM Siddaramaiah.

Final preparations were underway at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday. The ceremony is reportedly low-key due to concerns over peak-hour traffic disruption in Bengaluru caused by the anticipated influx of Congress workers and supporters from across the state. The sanctioned strength of Karnataka's ministry is 34, including the CM.

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