India's Got Latent' Season 2 On The Way? Samay Raina Says 'Show Toh Main Laaunga Bhai'

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has finally opened up about the future of his controversial YouTube show India's Got Latent, and all signs point towards a comeback. In his latest stand-up special Still Alive, Samay hinted that the show will return, more than a year after it was taken down following a major controversy.

Addressing the long-standing question about the show's return, Samay said, “People keep asking me if the show will come back. I've thought a lot about it. I don't think Season 1 could have ended at a higher point.” He quickly added that he isn't done yet, stating, “Show toh main laaunga bhai, because I really enjoyed making it,” confirming that a new season is in the works.

Samay Raina just announced INDIA'S GOT LATENT SEASON 2 in his own crazzyyy way????????

Haters gonna again cry on this latest video "STILL ALIVE" lol ???? pic.twitter.com/jUEIve2U7H — 『Ꭺ 』 (@iluffy05) April 7, 2026

He also hinted at a raw and unfiltered approach for the next season.

The show landed in trouble in February 2025 after an episode featuring creators like Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani sparked outrage. A controversial question during the episode led to backlash, FIRs, and heavy criticism on social media.

The situation escalated quickly, forcing Samay to remove all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube, and he eventually stepped away from the spotlight for a while.

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Reflecting on that phase in his special, he admitted the situation was overwhelming and difficult to process. He also acknowledged his regret over not editing certain parts of the episode earlier, saying that sometimes “unwanted things remain, and later you wish you had cut them out—but by then it's too late.”

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The controversy also had a personal impact. Samay shared that the situation took a heavy emotional toll, making it hard for him to even face his family at the time. Despite the challenges, he has now returned to performing and creating content again.

While there is no official release date yet, his statements strongly indicate that Season 2 is in the works and could return on YouTube. With promises of a bold and edgy format, the next chapter of India's Got Latent is already generating curiosity among fans.

For now, it looks like Samay Raina is ready to start fresh—and bring back his most talked-about show with a new approach.

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