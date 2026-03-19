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Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: When Will Eid Be Celebrated In India?

Eid moon sighting in India in 2026 reflected a familiar blend of anticipation, devotion, and community spirit.

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Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: When Will Eid Be Celebrated In India?
Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates
8 minutes ago

Eid Al Fitr will be officially celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026 in India, as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening. Had the moon been sighted, Eid would have been observed the following day. 

Eid moon sighting in India in 2026 reflected a familiar blend of anticipation, devotion, and community spirit. Across cities and villages, families awaited announcements from local moon sighting committees and religious bodies after sunset prayers.
Mosques, observatories, and scholars coordinated reports, and once confirmation was shared, messages spread rapidly, preparing households for prayers, charity, and celebration.

In Saudi Arabia, Eid Al Fitr is on Friday, March 20, 2026. The Crescent of month of Shawwal 1447 was not sighted anywhere in the Kingdom on Wednesday evening, subsequently the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days today and Eid Al Fitr will be on Friday

Despite regional variations, the moment symbolised unity, gratitude, and the completion of a sacred month.

Mar 19, 2026 15:30 (IST)
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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Beirut Strives To Recapture Taste Of Ramadan And Eid

In a Beirut school sheltering hundreds of people, some tried to recapture a taste of Ramadan's traditions and the lives they left behind. Hallways between classrooms were adorned with decorations. One family placed a small gas burner and some meal packages from charities on a few desks lined up together.

Mar 19, 2026 15:20 (IST)
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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Qatar To Hold Prayers Inside Mosques

Qatar has also announced that this year's Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held indoors at mosques across the country. Unfazed, though, ladies are flocking to malls and shopping complexes to do some last-minute shopping.

Rulers and government officials have been exchanging Eid greetings, and authorities are working overtime to ensure everything goes smoothly, despite the additional and onerous task of securing the skies.

 

Mar 19, 2026 15:10 (IST)
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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: UAE To Celebrate Eid Inside Mosques

As Eid ushers in, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth celebration amid a subdued sense of festivity.

The UAE has announced that this year's Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be held exclusively "inside mosques, instead of the traditional outdoor gatherings, in light of regional security concerns."

According to the UAE’s General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE), the decision "aims to ensure the safety and security of worshippers."

Mar 19, 2026 15:00 (IST)
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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Eid Marks End Of Ramadan

Eid ul-Fitr is an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the month when devout Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset. Ramadan is a time for increased worship, charity and good deeds, and typically sees festive gatherings to break the fast. Eid ul-Fitr means the feast, or festival, of breaking the fast.

Mar 19, 2026 14:54 (IST)
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Eid ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live: Hello And Welcome

Muslims around the world are bidding farewell to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and will soon start celebrating the holiday of Eid ul-Fitr. Eid is typically greeted with joy and excitement and is marked with congregational prayers and festivities that usually include family visits, gatherings, outings and new clothes.

In Saudi Arabia, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20 while in India, the date is March 21 which is a Saturday.

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