Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: When Will Eid Be Celebrated In India?

Eid Al Fitr will be officially celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026 in India, as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening. Had the moon been sighted, Eid would have been observed the following day.

Eid moon sighting in India in 2026 reflected a familiar blend of anticipation, devotion, and community spirit. Across cities and villages, families awaited announcements from local moon sighting committees and religious bodies after sunset prayers.

Mosques, observatories, and scholars coordinated reports, and once confirmation was shared, messages spread rapidly, preparing households for prayers, charity, and celebration.

In Saudi Arabia, Eid Al Fitr is on Friday, March 20, 2026. The Crescent of month of Shawwal 1447 was not sighted anywhere in the Kingdom on Wednesday evening, subsequently the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days today and Eid Al Fitr will be on Friday

Despite regional variations, the moment symbolised unity, gratitude, and the completion of a sacred month.