Ramadan Timings: Check March 20 Sehri, Iftar Timings In Your City

Muslims are gearing up to mark Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 this week. The major festival will mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, also known as Ramzan.

During this month, Muslims observe fast from dawn until dusk, besides praying for the well-being of their family members and friends. Eid-ul-Fitr culminates the fasting period as people look forward to preparing grand feasts and celebrating with their loved ones.

This daily ritual of fasting from dawn until dusk is called 'Roza'. At the time of Ramadan, Muslims kick start their day with Sehri, which is the pre-fast meal, and break it after sunset with Iftar, which usually starts with dates and water.

The celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr are traditionally decided based on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. It is first signed in the Western regions, which results in Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman declaring Eid-ul-Fitr the next day.

In Eastern countries, including India, Eid is celebrated a day after the Gulf nations.

The upcoming Sehri and Iftar of Mar. 20 is expected to be the last one for this Ramadan.

Sehri, Iftar Timings For Mar. 20

The timings for Sehri and Iftar depend on sunrise and sunset. Here's taking a look at the timings for multiple regions in India for Mar. 20.

Delhi - Sehri 05:06 a.m., Iftar 6:33 p.m.

Lucknow - 04:53 a.m., Iftar 6:19 p.m.

Kolkata- Sehri 4.25 a.m., Iftar 5:49 p.m.

Mumbai- Sehri 5:22 a.m., Iftar 6:54 p.m.

Hyderabad- Sehri 5:07 a.m., Iftar 6:28 p.m.

Chennai - Sehri 5:02 a.m., Iftar 6:21 p.m.

Bengaluru- Sehri 5:13 a.m., Iftar 6:32 p.m.

Jaipur - Sehri 5:13 a.m., Iftar 6:39 p.m.

Ramadan 2026: Significance

The month of Ramadan, or Ramzan, usually lasts for 29 to 30 days. It comes to an end with Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important celebrations in Islam. It means “festival of breaking the fast.” This day marks the end to fasting and is a time of joy, charity, and togetherness.

Also Read: Eid 2026 Holiday Dates: When Will Schools, Banks And Stock Markets Be Closed For Eid ul-Fitr?

It is believed that the holy Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during this period. In this month, Muslims fast, prepare special meals, and seek Allah's blessings.

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