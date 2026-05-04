IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Slams Fifty On Return; Stitches 143-Run Stand With Ryan Rickelton — Watch

Rohit Sharma has made a stylish and emphatic return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a injury lay-off. The former Mumbai Indians captain has hit a fifty during their match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The veteran batter had missed Mumbai's previous five games after suffering a hamstring injury in a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.

Rohit got to the half-century with a six and took only 27 balls. It is his second fifty of the ongoing season. Earlier, he scored 78 in Mumbai's season-opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 39-year-old was also instrumental in stitching a 143-run partnership with fellow opener Ryan Rickleton. The South African played a breathtaking knock of 83 in 32 balls hitting six fours and eight sixes.

Rohit eventually got out for 84 off 44 deliveries hitting seven sixes and six fours. He was dismissed by left-arm finger spinner Manimaran Siddharth while trying to go big over fine leg and got caught by Mohammed Shami.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Nicholas Pooran Springs Back To Form For Lucknow Super Giants, Slams 16-Ball Fifty Vs Mumbai Indians

Statement comeback from Hitman 👀🔥



Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century in style as #MI cruise towards their highest chase in #TATAIPL💙#TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 ➡️ #MIvLSG | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/hc4PVkY1Pc pic.twitter.com/lLQ3Dmf4U8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 4, 2026

Batting first, LSG scored 228/5. Nicholas Pooran top-scored for LSG with an explosive innings of 63 off 21 balls. The West Indian struck eight sixes and one four in his back-to-form innings.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Back In MI Squad Vs LSG, But Hardik Pandya Out! — Find Out Why

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.