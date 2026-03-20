Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Eid Namaz Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Srinagar, Hyderabad And Other Cities

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Friday with religious fervour and festive enthusiasm, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

On the occasion, people in traditional attire are expected to gather at Eidgahs and mosques to offer special prayers. The day will also see families and communities coming together, with visits to relatives and friends, and the exchange of sweets and greetings. Special congregational prayers are expected to be held early in the morning, with timings varying slightly across cities depending on local sunrise.

Authorities and mosque committees have advised worshipers to reach Eidgahs and mosques well in advance to avoid last-minute rush and ensure smooth arrangements during one of the largest religious gatherings of the year.

City-wise Eid Namaz Timings

Here are the expected prayer timings across key cities:

Delhi – 6:15 AM

Gurgaon – 6:17 AM

Noida – 6:14 AM

Ghaziabad – 6:13 AM

Lucknow – 6:05 AM

Kanpur – 6:08 AM

Varanasi – 5:58 AM

Prayagraj – 6:02 AM

Patna – 5:50 AM

Ranchi – 5:55 AM

Kolkata – 5:55 AM

Mumbai – 6:25 AM

Pune – 6:22 AM

Nagpur – 6:10 AM

Hyderabad – 6:20 AM

Bengaluru – 6:10 AM

Chennai – 6:15 AM

Kochi – 6:18 AM

Thiruvananthapuram – 6:20 AM

Jaipur – 6:20 AM

Udaipur – 6:25 AM

Bhopal – 6:18 AM

Indore – 6:20 AM

Ahmedabad – 6:30 AM

Surat – 6:28 AM

Srinagar – 6:45 AM

Jammu – 6:35 AM

Amritsar – 6:30 AM

Chandigarh – 6:22 AM

Dehradun – 6:18 AM

Note: Timings may vary slightly depending on local mosques and final announcements.

Why Timings Differ

Eid namaz is offered shortly after sunrise, which is why cities in eastern India such as Kolkata and Patna see earlier prayers, while northern regions like Srinagar have slightly later timings. Final schedules are typically set by local mosque committees based on ground conditions.

Also Read: Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: 50+ Eid Mubarak Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Status, Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

Advisory For Worshippers

Local authorities have urged people to follow basic guidelines, including arriving early, maintaining queue discipline and cooperating with volunteers managing large crowds.

Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, marks the conclusion of Ramadan and is observed with prayers, charity (Zakat al-Fitr), and community gatherings, reflecting gratitude and spiritual fulfilment.

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