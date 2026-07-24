Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Date, Timings, Significance, Wishes, And Other Details

Devshayani Ekadashi is one of the most significant Ekadashis dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Also known as Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, the festival will be observed on Saturday, July 25, this year. According to the Hindu calendar, it comes just after the famous Jagannath Rath yatra and falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha.

Devshayani Ekadashi marks the beginning of Chaturmas, a holy period of four months when Lord Vishnu enters a state of cosmic sleep, known as Yoganidra, on the cosmic ocean of Kshira Sagar. He then wakes up on Prabodhini Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known by names such as Ashadhi Ekadashi, Hari Shayani Ekadashi, and Padma Ekadashi in different regions.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Date and Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Devshayani Ekadashi 2026 are:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: July 24 at 9:12 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: July 25 at 11:34 AM

Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat Date: Saturday, July 25

Parana (Breaking Fast): July 26 from 6:10 AM to 8:47 AM

ALSO READ: July 2026 Hindu Festival Calendar: Complete List of Festivals, Ekadashi Dates & Vrat Observances

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Significance

The festival holds religious and spiritual significance as it marks the beginning of Chaturmas, an auspicious period for devotion, self-discipline and seeking blessings for spiritual growth. A large number of devotees observe a strict fast on this specific day.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu enters a resting phase during these four months. Many avoid conducting major auspicious ceremonies such as weddings and housewarming rituals during Chaturmas and resume them after Prabodhini Ekadashi.

Dev Shayani Ekadashi 2026: Puja Vidhi

Take a bath early in the morning and wear clean clothes. Clean the worship are and bath Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna, and Laddoo Gopal's idol Light a desi ghee diya in front of the idols and offer five seasonal fruits, dry fruits, tulsi leaves, panchamrit and adorn the idol with yellow flowers or garlands. With complete devotion, chant “Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye.” Perform aarti and offer prayers for peace and prosperity After puja, donate food grains, clothes or other essentials as part of the observance.

ALSO READ: Dry Day Alert: No Liquor Sale In Mumbai, Pune And Other Maharashtra Cities On Saturday

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Wishes

May Lord Vishnu bless you and your family with peace, health, and happiness on the holy day of Devshayani Ekadashi. Wishing you a blessed Devshayani Ekadashi. May Lord Hari wash away all your worries and guide you on the path of truth. Happy Devshayani Ekadashi! May the divine grace of Shri Hari bring endless joy and prosperity into your home. This Ashadhi Ekadashi, I wish that you achieve all your dreams and Lord Vishnu fulfils all your wishes. Happy Devshayani Ekadashi! As we bow before Lord Vishnu on this auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi, I wish happiness, peace and prosperity for you all around.

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