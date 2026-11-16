Ananya Birla Shows Farah Khan Around Her Lavish Mumbai Home, Reveals Family's 7-Generation History

Filmmaker Farah Khan has taken her YouTube viewers inside singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Ananya Birla's home in Mumbai, and the visit left her thoroughly impressed.

Farah, who was joined by her cook Dilip, said the trip was her first to the house despite a long friendship. “I have been friends with Ananya for quite some time now, but this is the first time I am visiting her house,” she said in the vlog.

Ananya's father, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, is ranked 115th among the world's richest people by Bloomberg, which puts his estimated net worth at 22 billion.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | 'You Earn Rs 12 Lakh, I'll Run The House': Indian Man's Unusual Marriage Proposal Goes Viral

Filmmaker Farah Khan has taken her YouTube viewers inside the Mumbai home of singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Ananya Birla, with the visit leaving her thoroughly impressed.

Farah, who was accompanied by her cook Dilip, revealed that it was her first visit to Ananya's home despite the two having been friends for quite some time.

"I have been friends with Ananya for quite some time now, but this is the first time I am visiting her house," she said in the vlog.

Ananya is the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, whose estimated net worth stands at $22 billion, according to Bloomberg. He is ranked among the world's wealthiest individuals.

Inside The Home

Guests are welcomed at the entrance by an idol of Lord Ganesha. Further inside is a reception area furnished with couches for formal meetings. The walls feature a massive MF Husain painting, while antique artefacts and a striking chandelier add to the space's grandeur.

The interiors feature soft white lighting throughout, with marble and wood forming a prominent part of the design. Life-size sculptures placed at various spots around the house add to its distinctive aesthetic.

'I Will Never Leave This House'

The formal living room on the ground floor particularly caught Farah's attention.

"This house looks straight out of a James Bond movie. I will never leave this house," she said.

The room features a predominantly brown colour palette, with brown sofas, marble-and-wood flooring and large chandeliers hanging overhead. Carefully selected antiques and collectibles further enhance its dramatic, European-inspired interiors.

Ananya, however, did not quite share Farah's enthusiasm for the room. "I find this room a little stiff," she said.

First Working Woman In Seven Generations

During the conversation, Ananya also spoke about her family's background and revealed that she was the first woman in her family in seven generations to work.

"I am the first woman in my family in seven generations to be working," she said.

The tour also included the house's expansive modular kitchen, where Ananya prepared one of her favourite dishes, aloo bhindi bhaji, accompanied by parathas.

The property also features a sprawling garden, which Farah said was even bigger than a public park.

Ananya is also set to appear on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, alongside actor Ananya Panday.

ALSO READ | Rs 4,800 For A Lunch In Bandra: Mumbai Woman Asks If Eating Out Is Now A Luxury

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.