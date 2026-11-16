'You Earn Rs 12 Lakh, I'll Run The House': Indian Man's Unusual Marriage Proposal Goes Viral

An Indian man's unconventional marriage proposal has caught the internet's attention, with one condition standing out: his prospective wife should earn at least Rs 12 lakh annually while he takes charge of running the household.

In a Reddit post, the man said he was looking for a partner willing to be the primary breadwinner while he became a full-time homemaker. The arrangement would reverse traditional gender roles commonly associated with Indian marriages, where men are generally expected to earn while women take on a larger share of domestic responsibilities.

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He said he was willing to manage everyday household tasks, including cooking, cleaning, washing clothes and other domestic chores, allowing his wife to focus on her career, job or business.

The man said he wanted a relationship built on mutual respect and equality, with his prospective wife managing the family's finances while he looked after the home. He also made it clear that he preferred a childfree marriage and did not want children.

"I'd prefer a wife who is comfortable being the primary breadwinner and managing our finances while I manage the home. I also prefer a childfree marriage. I don't want kids. I'm serious about this arrangement and would like to build a loving, respectful and equal partnership," he wrote.

He also asked women in India whether they would be comfortable with such a marital arrangement.

In an edit to his original post, the man shared additional details about himself, including his height, appearance and family background. He also reiterated that he was looking for a woman earning at least Rs 12 lakh annually.

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The proposal drew mixed reactions from Reddit users. While some welcomed his willingness to take on domestic responsibilities traditionally shouldered by women, describing the arrangement as a refreshing departure from conventional gender roles, others questioned whether it would work in practice.

One user wondered whether the man would be equally willing to make compromises and adjustments in the relationship, rather than simply presenting an unconventional arrangement as an attractive proposition.

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