What Is 'AI Posture Recommendation' — Huawei Pura 90 Series' Unique Camera Feature?

The Huawei Pura 90 series, comprising the Pura 90 Pro and Pura 90 Pro Max models, is scheduled to launch in China on April 20. Huawei has already teased the Pura 90 lineup, highlighting its unique design with a distinctive triangular rear camera module with XMAGE branding, a premium metal frame, and eye-catching dual-tone gradient colour options. However, one camera feature in the Huawei Pura 90 series that is grabbing particular attention of smartphone lovers on social media is “AI Posture Recommendation.”

What Is ‘AI Posture Recommendation' In Huawei Pura 90 Series?

“AI Posture Recommendation” in the upcoming Huawei Pura 90 series is a new AI-powered capability in the camera app that analyses the scene in real time and suggests the best pose for the subject(s) in the frame that would enhance interest in the picture.

Instead of sticking to the same drab poses — for instance, the victory sign during a graduation ceremony — users can simply tap the AI Posture Recommendation option below the shutter button. The feature may instead suggest a unique pose with the subject raising their arms and one leg up in the air, making for an innovative and appealing capture.

The AI offers several creative and context-appropriate pose ideas tailored to the surroundings, helping users create more natural and creative photos on the first attempt. Huawei positions it as a way to add fresh “tricks” to every shot, making photography more intuitive and fun.

Social media users have been praising the feature, with many describing it as a practical and smart application of AI in smartphones. One X post noted, “Huawei's Pura 90 series comes with AI Posture Recommendations for better photos. THIS is how AI is supposed to be used,” contrasting it with Google's Camera Coach feature.

Another X user highlighted that the AI-powered pose guide eliminates guesswork and tells one exactly how they should position themselves in a shot. “No retakes. No guessing. Just better photos instantly,” the user noted.

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