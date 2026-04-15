Oppo Find X9s To Launch In India Alongside Find X9 Ultra; Key Specs And Features Confirmed

Oppo is set to unveil the Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s Pro in China next week on April 21. The Find X9 Ultra has already been confirmed for a global launch, and Oppo has now announced that the global release will see a Find X9s variant too. Both the Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s models are expected to launch in India as well, with the Find X9s making its debut alongside the Ultra on the same date. Oppo has also confirmed a few features for the Find X9s, even as a notable tech tipster has added expected ones as well.

Oppo Find X9s Specs And Features

The Oppo Find X9s stands out as a compact option in the Find X9 lineup. For photography, the Find X9s will come with a triple rear camera array in a squircle island — tipped by Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) as a 50MP LYT700 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP JN5 telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom — all tuned by Hasselblad.

Oppo has also confirmed that a large 7,025mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging will be housed inside the Find X9s. It will have a relatively slim profile, with ultra-thin bezels measuring just 1.15 mm teased by the company. Roy also suggests the smartphone will sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a metal frame and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. An IP69 dust and water resistance will provide enhanced durability.

The Find X9s is expected to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset paired with ColorOS, delivering strong performance and AI-driven features.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specs And Features

The top-tier Oppo Find X9 Ultra will boast a powerful 200MP Sony LYT-901 primary sensor, complemented by a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP periscope telephoto providing up to 10x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

The Find X9 Ultra is anticipated to be driven by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It could house a 7,050mAh battery supporting 100W fast wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging. The display is rumoured to be a large 6.78-inch OLED panel with a high refresh rate reaching up to 144Hz.

Also read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launched With Mammoth 9,020mAh Battery, Sony Camera — Full Specs, Features, Price In India

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