Vivo Y600s Pro With 10,200mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Specifications

Vivo has launched the Y600s Pro in China, expanding its Y series of smartphones. The phone's biggest highlight is its 10,200mAh battery, which is designed to last longer between charges. It also comes with a MediaTek Dimensity processor, a 120Hz AMOLED display and 90W wired fast charging. However, the company has not confirmed whether the smartphone will be launched in India.



Vivo Y600s Pro Features A 10,200mAh Battery



The smartphone packs a 10,200mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging. This means the phone has a much larger battery than many mainstream smartphones, potentially allowing users to spend longer periods watching videos, browsing the internet or playing games between charges. It also supports wired reverse charging, which allows users to use the phone's battery to charge compatible devices.



Display And Processor



The Vivo Y600s Pro features a 6.83 inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate can make scrolling, animations and supported games appear smoother. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e processor and comes with 8GB RAM. Buyers can choose between 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. It runs Android 16 based OriginOS 6 in China.



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Camera And Other Features



For photography, the Vivo Y600s Pro has a 50 megapixel rear camera and a 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include an in display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, NFC and IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.



Vivo Y600s Pro: Price And Availability



The Vivo Y600s Pro is available in China in two configurations. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,699, approximately Rs 39,000, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,999, approximately Rs 43,300. The phone comes in four colour options: Moonlight Black, Floating Gold, Starry Purple and Vast Blue. It is currently available in China, but Vivo has not announced an India launch date or confirmed its availability in the Indian market.



The Vivo Y600s Pro focuses on battery life, fast charging and a large AMOLED display. Its India availability remains uncertain, so buyers interested in the device will have to wait for an official announcement from Vivo before considering a purchase.



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