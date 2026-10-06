Vivo OriginOS 7 India Rollout Schedule Out: Full List Of Eligible Phones, Update Timeline

Vivo has shared when its smartphones in India will get OriginOS 7, the company's new Android 17-based software. The schedule was announced on Tuesday at Vivo's Next 2026 event, where the brand also launched the Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE in the country. All three new phones run OriginOS 7 out of the box.

The update will be released in stages. Vivo's X series flagships are first in line, with the rollout set to start towards the end of October. Devices from the X, V, S, T and Y series will follow over the next few months, with the final batch due by the end of February 2027.

OriginOS 7 Rollout Schedule in India

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Here's when each eligible device is expected to get the update:

End of October 2026: Vivo X Fold 5, X300 Ultra, X300 Pro, X300, X300 FE

Vivo X Fold 5, X300 Ultra, X300 Pro, X300, X300 FE Mid-November 2026: Vivo X200 Pro, X200, X200 FE, X200T

Vivo X200 Pro, X200, X200 FE, X200T Mid-December 2026: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, X100 Pro, X100, V70 Elite, V70, V70 FE, V60, V60e

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, X100 Pro, X100, V70 Elite, V70, V70 FE, V60, V60e End of December 2026: Vivo V50, V50e

Vivo V50, V50e End of January 2027: Vivo V40 Pro, V40, S52, S52 FE, T5 Pro 5G, T5 5G, T5x 5G, T4 Ultra, T4 Pro, T4 5G, T4R 5G, T3 Ultra, Y51 Pro 5G

Vivo V40 Pro, V40, S52, S52 FE, T5 Pro 5G, T5 5G, T5x 5G, T4 Ultra, T4 Pro, T4 5G, T4R 5G, T3 Ultra, Y51 Pro 5G End of February 2027: Vivo V40e, V30 Pro, V30, V30e, Y400 Pro 5G, Y400 5G, Y31 Pro 5G, T4x 5G

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Flagships First

The first wave, at the end of October, covers the Vivo X Fold 5 and the X300 lineup, including the X300 Ultra, X300 Pro, X300 and X300 FE. The X200 series, including the X200 Pro, will follow by mid-November. Older flagships such as the X Fold 3 Pro and X100 series will get the update in mid-December, along with the V70 and V60 models.

T and Y Series Wait Until 2027

Owners of all eligible T and Y series phones will have to wait until next year. The January 2027 phase includes several T series models, from the T5 Pro 5G to the T3 Ultra, along with the V40 Pro, V40, S52 series and Y51 Pro 5G. The last group, scheduled for the end of February, includes the V30 series, Y400 series, Y31 Pro 5G and T4x 5G.

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What's New in OriginOS 7

OriginOS 7 made its global debut last month and focuses largely on improving productivity. It brings a refreshed Origin Design along with Fluid Motion, which handles animations and transitions across the system. A new Dynamic Translucent Material gives the interface a see-through look, and Jovi AI is also part of the update.

The lock screen gets more personalisation too, with the Wiggle and Glint Theme among the new options. A feature called AI Pet Pals puts a virtual companion on the lock screen, and it responds when you do things like charge your phone or play music.

Multitasking also gets a boost. With Origin Workbench, up to five apps can be used side by side, and AI Cross-App Drag speeds up the process of shifting text and images between apps.

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