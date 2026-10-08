Grand Theft Auto VI Will Have Its Biggest Radio Lineup Yet; On-Demand Podcasts For First Time

Grand Theft Auto VI will feature six newly revealed radio stations playing across the game's fictional state of Leonida, along with new ways for players to listen.

In-game radio has long been one of the most recognisable parts of the Grand Theft Auto series, and this time the lineup is bigger than ever. No previous GTA game has offered as many stations or as much musical variety, Rockstar Games said in a post on its official website on Thursday. The stations will range from Classic Rock all the way to Talk Radio.

Podcasts And Listening On Foot

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GTA VI also marks the series' debut of on-demand podcasts, which Jason and Lucia can listen to whenever they like, in addition to what's playing on Leonida's radio. Both radio and podcasts can be enjoyed outside of vehicles too. New in-game headphones and earbuds, linked to the characters' smartphones, let players keep the music going while on foot, Rockstar Games said.

Six Stations Revealed

Here's how Rockstar Games described the six stations:

Cocoteo FM: Modern Latin music, hosted by El Martillo and La Gata. Expect bachata, merengue, dembow, reggaeton and more.

Modern Latin music, hosted by El Martillo and La Gata. Expect bachata, merengue, dembow, reggaeton and more. Back Country Radio: Renegade country music from hosts MW and Delta Dawne, reaching the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn and other areas. The station also features Mud Dog Mike, its roving reporter and swamp meteorologist, who calls in from his Grassrivers airboat. His romance with Delta is hardly a secret.

Renegade country music from hosts MW and Delta Dawne, reaching the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn and other areas. The station also features Mud Dog Mike, its roving reporter and swamp meteorologist, who calls in from his Grassrivers airboat. His romance with Delta is hardly a secret. AfroBank FM: Hosts Burna and Palmsy play African music spanning 20th-century classics, lesser-known gems and newer styles like amapiano and 3-step.

Hosts Burna and Palmsy play African music spanning 20th-century classics, lesser-known gems and newer styles like amapiano and 3-step. The Chamber 106.6: A metal station run by DJ Kerry and DJ Tom, focusing on classic metal from the 1980s onwards and celebrating Leonida's metal history.

A metal station run by DJ Kerry and DJ Tom, focusing on classic metal from the 1980s onwards and celebrating Leonida's metal history. Flash FM: The well-known Vice City pop station, hosted by Robyn and Alex, promising to get players dancing anywhere in the Goodtime State.

The well-known Vice City pop station, hosted by Robyn and Alex, promising to get players dancing anywhere in the Goodtime State. Dirty South Classics: Trick and Trina bring regional rap and hip-hop classics with a strong Southern flavour.

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More Music On The Way

Previews of all six stations are available in the Music section of the official GTA VI website. More details will follow, including information on the game's dynamic score and additional singles from Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, Rockstar Games said.

The album, which features 34 original tracks from artists across a wide range of genres, can already be pre-saved and is available for pre-order on vinyl and CD through its official website, Rockstar Games said.

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