Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Image Shows Design, Camera Setup — Check Expected Specs, Launch Timeline

Samsung appears to be gearing up for the release of its next affordable flagship, the Galaxy S26 FE, after the device surfaced online ahead of any official announcement. A recently shared real-world image offers a preview of its design and camera setup. Based on current expectations, Samsung is targeting a launch sometime between August and September 2026, though an earlier unveiling could come as soon as July 22 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup and the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Galaxy S26 FE Image Shows Design, Camera Arrangement

Design wise, the S26 FE looks set to maintain Samsung's familiar visual identity.

Photo Credit: WPS

A real-world image linked to the model number SM-S741 appeared through a Wireless Power Consortium listing, confirming the phone is in active development.

From a design perspective, the S26 FE looks set to maintain Samsung's familiar visual identity while introducing a notable change to its rear camera arrangement. Rather than the more conventional housing seen on previous FE models, the S26 FE appears to adopt a raised camera island.

This is reminiscent of what Samsung has used on the Galaxy Z Fold series and its recent mid-range offerings. The camera strip extends closer to the edges of the rear panel, a shift from the more centred approach used on the Galaxy A57.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specs And Features — What To Expect

On the hardware side, the S26 FE is expected to run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor along with 8GB RAM, representing a generational upgrade over its predecessor. One of the more important details to emerge from early leaks is that the phone may launch with Android 17 preinstalled. This would make it one of the earliest devices to ship with the updated operating system straight out of the box.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2026: iOS 27, Siri Overhaul, Hardware Teases, Keynote Time, How To Watch — All You Need To Know

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