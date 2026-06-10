Samsung Awards Rs 1 Lakh Each To 30 Innovation Campus Toppers Across India

Samsung India has awarded Rs 1 lakh each to 30 outstanding students from its 2025 Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) cohort, recognising exceptional performance in emerging technology fields including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Coding & Programming, Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data.

The awardees were selected from nearly 20,000 students who participated in the company's flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) skilling programme.

The winners included four national toppers, 26 state-level toppers and one social media champion. They were felicitated at Samsung India's headquarters in Gurugram by JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, along with senior representatives from industry skill councils.

Samsung said the initiative is designed to equip young people with future-ready technology skills while supporting the Government of India's Skill India and Digital India missions. The programme is implemented in partnership with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC).

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Addressing the awardees at the event, Park emphasised the immediate relevance of their training, stating that, “When I look at all of you, I do not just see students. I see future engineers, creators, entrepreneurs, researchers and perhaps future CEOs. AI, coding and data are no longer skills of tomorrow; they are skills of today. Innovation requires curiosity, resilience and the courage to learn from failure. Keep learning, keep adapting and keep moving forward.”

The Samsung Innovation Campus programme strengthens India's technology talent pipeline by providing students with industry-relevant skills in AI, Coding, IoT and Big Data. Through advanced training, mentorship and career opportunities, the initiative promotes innovation, digital leadership and employability, helping prepare the next generation of technology professionals and problem-solvers.

ESSCI and TSSC are responsible for defining modern industry skill standards, managing national certifications, and driving workforce development to ensure students meet global professional benchmarks.

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