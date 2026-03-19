Perplexity Rolls Out Comet Browser On iPhone With Integrated Assistant And Voice Capabilities

Perplexity AI has brought its Comet browser to iOS, making the AI-powered platform accessible on iPhones in addition to desktop systems and Android devices.

The Comet browser brings together AI-powered search, conversational tools and productivity functions within a single interface, embedding these capabilities directly into the browsing experience. This marks a departure from conventional browsers, which typically rely on separate services for AI functions.

A standout element is its in-built assistant, allowing users to summarise articles, collect relevant data and generate replies in one place. Additional tools support deeper research and content analysis, helping users identify important takeaways from web pages.

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Comet's iOS release mirrors many of its desktop capabilities, such as voice interaction and a hybrid approach to search, though it currently does not support extensions. Alongside standard web results, the built-in assistant provides deeper insights and can carry out a range of user tasks.

“The search experience in Comet iOS provides traditional search results pages for fast, local, and high-intent queries that are more common on mobile. Meanwhile, the Comet Assistant easily allows for more advanced knowledge and intelligence powered by the Perplexity answer engine. The intention is for users to have the smoothest browsing experience possible for the real use cases of iOS,” Perplexity said in a blog post.

The browser features Perplexity's Deep Research tool, which aggregates information from across the web to produce quick, meaningful summaries. In addition, the Comet Assistant is equipped to carry out tasks such as email summarisation, product searches and price comparisons.

“Comet for iOS puts Perplexity's full Deep Research engine in a user's pocket. Get the latest on GLP-1 treatments for weight loss or generate expert-backed prep for a job interview, complete with cited sources,” Perplexity said.

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The new iOS version extends Comet's multi-device capabilities, enabling users to switch between devices without losing the flow of their searches.

Perplexity uses data collected from Comet, such as search queries and browsing patterns, to support targeted advertising. Although it originally carried a $200 monthly price tag, the browser is now free on iOS, with subscription options including Pro and Max starting at $20 per month, according to MacRumors.

Comet for iPhone is now live and available for download on the App Store.

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