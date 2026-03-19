BGMI 4.3 Update Release Date: KRAFTON Partners With CSK, KKR For IPL 2026 — How To Download?

Ahead of the 2026 season of Indian Premier League (IPL), KRAFTON India has announced a major dual collaboration with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to integrate the IPL teams into Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). As part of the BGMI 4.3 update, they have released two brand films along with franchise-themed in-game content.

The two videos highlight different fan cultures associated with the two IPL franchises. It uses everyday scenarios to show how cricket fandom shapes interactions and behaviour.

Notably, the CSK collaboration is all set to arrive on BGMI on Mar. 21 as part of the 4.3 rollout.

This will allow players to access the "Thala Legacy Set" outfit as well as the "Thala Monster Truck" vehicle skin.

"Every cricket fan in India has lived a version of these stories - the chaos, the arguments, the moment the match turns and suddenly none of it matters anymore. We wanted these films to feel true to that experience, not just as a tribute to two incredible franchises, but as a genuine celebration of what Indian fandom looks and sounds like," said Seddharth Merrotra, head of Business Development and Partnerships, KRAFTON India.

Merrotra added, "CSK and KKR represent two very different cultures, two very different cities — but the passion is identical. And BGMI is the place where both of those worlds now come together."

After CSK, the KKR integration is scheduled to go live on Mar. 25.

In this update, players will get introduced to the "Knight Dominion Set" and the "Eden Charge Buggy" vehicle skin.

Also, there will be KKR-themed Photo Booth POIs that will get stationed in Erangel and Livik maps. It will allow gamers to capture in-game moments alongside KKR players.

These collaborations form part of a broader trend across multiple gaming platforms integrating sports properties to further expand engagement and reach.

Also Read: India Gets Its First Franchise Esports League With ISGL Launch

Steps To Download BGMI 4.3 Update APK from Official Site

Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the BGMI 4.3 update download APK option.

Step 3: Click on the download button and wait for the APK file to be downloaded.

Step 4: Once it is complete, install the APK on your device.

Step 5: Open BGMI and allow the game to download additional files.

How To Download BGMI 4.3 Update From Google Play Store Or App Store

The Android users can search for BGMI on Google Play Store and tap on update. Once the download is complete, they can open the game and start playing.

Also Read: IPL 2026: From Highest Run Scorers To Leading Wicket Takers — Recap Of The Big Stats From 2025 Season

For iOS users, search for BGMI on Apple App Store and click on the update button. Install it and and start playing.

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