Oppo Find X9s Launched With Triple 50MP Cameras, 7,025mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price In India

Oppo has launched the Find X9s in the Indian market, alongside its premium sibling, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. Like the Find X9 Ultra, the Find X9s features a rear camera system built in collaboration with Hasselblad, featuring three 50MP sensors. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset and a large 7,025mAh battery for extended usage. It also sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts robust dust and water protection ratings.

Oppo Find X9s Price In India And Availability

Oppo Find X9s is priced in India starting at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the higher 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model is available for Rs 89,999. Oppo is offering a flat 10% instant cashback and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

The phone is currently open for pre-order and will go on sale on May 28 through the official Oppo online store and Amazon. It is available in three colour options: Lavender Sky, Midnight Grey, and Sunset Orange.

Oppo Find X9s Specs And Features

The Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup in the Oppo Find X9s includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. There is a 32MP selfie shooter up front. The smartphone supports video recording up to 4K at 60fps.

The device comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, an Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The dual-SIM phone runs ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. Powering the Find X9s is a 7,025mAh battery.

Display wise, the Oppo Find X9s features a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ Amoled panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and the phone is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for dust and water resistance.

It also includes a range of sensors such as proximity, colour temperature, ambient light, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, spectral sensor, laser focusing, and an IR blaster.

Also read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launched With Twin 200MP Cameras, 7,050mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price In India

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.