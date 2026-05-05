OpenAI's Debut Smartphone May Be Just A Year Away, Get MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Chip: Analyst

OpenAI is reportedly accelerating the development of its first-ever AI agent phone, aiming to begin mass production as early as the first half of next year, according to an X post by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As per Kuo, who had earlier revealed details about the smartphone that will take on Apple's iPhone, Samsung's flagship Galaxy, and Google's Pixel, its potential launch could happen even earlier than previously expected. The analyst added that OpenAI's debut phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset built on TSMC's N2P process.

OpenAI AI Agent Phone Launch In 2027: Report

“OpenAI appears to be fast-tracking its first AI agent phone, with mass production targeted as early as 1H27. Potential drivers include supporting a year-end IPO narrative and intensifying competition in AI agent phones,” Kuo wrote in his post.

This marks a shift from his earlier prediction, which had pointed to mass production starting in 2028, with specifications and suppliers being finalised by late 2026 or early 2027.

While Kuo had earlier indicated that Qualcomm was also being considered for supplying chips, he now suggests that MediaTek will serve as the exclusive chipset supplier for the OpenAI phone. “MediaTek currently appears better positioned to become the sole processor supplier,” he wrote. The smartphone is said to house a customised version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 processor, which is expected to be manufactured using TSMC's advanced N2P process in the second half of this year.

A major feature of the chipset is said to be its upgraded image signal processor with an enhanced HDR pipeline. The chip is also expected to feature a dual-NPU architecture for efficient AI processing, LPDDR6 RAM, and UFS 5.0 storage, along with pKVM (protected Kernel-based Virtual Machine) and inline hashing for improved security.

If development stays on track, Kuo expects that “combined 2027-2028 shipments could reach around 30 million units.”

The analyst had earlier noted that the OpenAI phone will enable users to interact with AI agents, shifting from an app-based architecture to an agentic AI one. Additionally, he had said that on-device AI processing and cloud integration will be among the standout features of OpenAI's device.

Also read: OnePlus Summer Sale Brings Price Cuts On OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13, OnePlus Pad 4, Others — Details Inside

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.