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OnePlus To Replace Oxygen OS To Oppo's Color OS To Streamline Software Development

OnePlus made the change in order to streamline its software development.

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OnePlus To Replace Oxygen OS To Oppo's Color OS To Streamline Software Development
OxygenOS was viewed as a differentiator for OnePlus.
Photo Source: OnePlus Website

OnePlus will be replacing its Oxygen operating system with Oppo's Color operating system in the phones that it will release moving forward, according to sources close to NDTV Profit.

OxygenOS was viewed as a differentiator for OnePlus, with a look and feel similar to that of Android operating systems, as it was essentially a customised version of them tailored to OnePlus' sensibilities.

The reason the company made the change was to streamline its software development and to make better use of the engineering and R&D (research and development) that it shares with Oppo.

The company also denied the reports circulating that claimed that it was considering leaving the India market in 2027, prompting renewed discussion about the Oppo sub-brand.

Responding to NDTV Profit, the company said that OnePlus India continues to operate its business as usual, with all local operations on track, while requesting the media to exercise restraint before amplifying unverified speculation.

The company further stated that they will be not be rolling out new products in Europe, North America.

ALSO READ: 'Unverified Speculation': OnePlus Dismisses Reports Of Quitting Indian Market

Bloomberg report had earlier stated that OnePlus planned to shut down operations in the US and Europe as soon as possible. The report also said that by 2027, a global closure is expected to extend to India, the company's biggest overseas market.

Reports also speculated that Oppo seeks a global overhaul of its many sub-brands across the globe, which include OnePlus and Realme. Over the years, industry observers have debated speculations of the blurring lines between OnePlus and Oppo, which was further evidence once OnePlus became a sub-brand of Oppo.

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