OnePlus 16 Launched: Price, Camera, Battery, Features And Specifications

OnePlus has revealed several specifications of the OnePlus 16 in its launch in China on October 12. The flagship smartphone is set to focus on gaming performance, camera capabilities and battery life, with upgrades to its display and charging technology. It also has a 200 megapixel primary camera, a 9,000mAh battery and a display that supports refresh rates of up to 165Hz during regular use and 185Hz in supported games. The phone will also run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.



OnePlus 16 Camera Specifications



The OnePlus 16 will feature a 200 megapixel primary rear camera. It will also include a 50 megapixel periscope telephoto camera, which is designed to capture distant subjects with greater detail. The camera system will use Oppo's LUMO Imaging technology. The phone is also expected to feature a 50 megapixel ultra wide camera, completing the triple rear camera setup.



OnePlus 16 Battery And Charging



The smartphone will pack a 9,000mAh battery, a substantial capacity for users who spend long hours gaming, streaming videos or browsing the internet. OnePlus has confirmed support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will also feature stereo speakers tuned by Master, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an upgraded vibration motor for more responsive feedback while gaming and using the interface.



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OnePlus 16 Display And Processor



The OnePlus 16 will feature a fourth generation Oriental display developed with BOE. It supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz for everyday use, which can increase to 185Hz in compatible games. A higher refresh rate allows the screen to display more frames per second, making supported games and animations appear smoother. OnePlus has also highlighted an updated gaming engine designed to maintain stable frame rates during gameplay.



The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's new 2nm flagship Snapdragon platform. The company has also confirmed its triple chip gaming system, which includes a dedicated gaming co processor and a networking chip to support performance and connectivity.



OnePlus 16 Software And Durability



The OnePlus 16 will run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17 in China. The phone is also confirmed to carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water under specified test conditions. These ratings offer different levels of protection, although they do not mean the device is completely waterproof in every situation.



OnePlus 16 Expected Price In India



OnePlus has not announced the Indian price of the OnePlus 16. Third party estimates suggest that the smartphone could cost between Rs 64,999 and Rs 89,990, although some reports put the expected price close to Rs 90,000. These figures are estimates and should not be treated as official pricing. The company has also not confirmed whether the standard OnePlus 16 will launch in India.



The OnePlus 16 brings together a high refresh rate display, a 200 megapixel main camera and a large battery. These features could make it an option for users who prioritise gaming and long battery life. However, its final performance and value will depend on the retail price, camera results and real world battery performance.



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