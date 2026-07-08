Moto G77 Power Launches In India With 7,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display And Dimensity 6400 Chip

Motorola launched the Moto G77 Power in India on Wednesday, adding a new smartphone to its budget G-series lineup.

The new handset will go on sale in the country from July 13.

Price And Availability

The Moto G77 Power is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Motorola is yet to announce the price of the 4GB RAM model, which also comes with 128GB of storage.

The company is also offering a Rs 2,000 bank discount. The smartphone will be available from July 13 through Flipkart and the Motorola India online store.

It comes in Pantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Impenetrable, Pantone Laurel Green and Pantone Nautical Blue colour options.

Display And Performance

The Moto G77 Power runs Android 16-based Hello UI. Motorola has promised 1 year of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

The phone features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,050 nits peak brightness. It also has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Under the hood is the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor with an ARM Mali-G57 MP2 GPU. The handset offers up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Camera And Battery

For photography, the Moto G77 Power gets a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens offering a 120-degree field of view. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone supports video recording at up to 2K at 30fps.

The biggest highlight is its 7,000mAh battery, which Motorola claims can deliver "up to 59 hours of battery life." It supports 30W wired fast charging as well as 6W wired reverse charging.

The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C and multiple navigation systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou. It measures 166.23x76.50x8.89mm and weighs 215g.

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