John Ternus To Introduce Foldable iPhone In One Of Biggest Apple Launches In A Decade: Report

Come September, Apple may venture into a territory it hasn't explored before, and the man leading the charge will be none other than Apple's next CEO: John Ternus. The Cupertino-based tech major is expected to unveil its inaugural foldable — rumoured to be called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra — this fall, and a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that the timing of Ternus's step-up as CEO will coincide with one of Apple's biggest tech announcements seen in recent years.

Ternus To Be The Face Of Apple Foldables

Ternus “will introduce what promises to be the biggest new Apple product in a decade: the first foldable iPhone,” wrote Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter.

“As part of Apple's planning for the transition from Tim Cook to Ternus, the company wanted its new leader to be the one hosting the event to unveil the device — setting him up to become the face of what it believes will be a blockbuster new product category,” Gurman added.

Foldable iPhone Dummy Unit Shown In New Video

Additionally, a new video from YouTube channel Max Tech features host Vadim Yuryev presenting what he believes could be the design of the upcoming folding iPhone.

The dummy indicates that the device would feature a prominent camera housing (with two lenses) spanning roughly three-fourth of its rear. When folded, the device measures approximately 11 mm in thickness and about 5.5 mm when opened (thinner than iPhone Air's 5.64 mm profile).

Yuryev noted that the camera bump is quite substantial. The dummy also includes Apple's Camera Control button — a feature that wasn't expected in earlier reports.

Yuryev further placed the opened dummy alongside an iPhone 17 Pro Max, aligning it with the longer side. The width of the foldable's screen roughly matched the length of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Leak Suggests 2027 Launch: 12GB RAM, A20 Chip Upgrade On The Cards

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