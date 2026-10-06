JBL PartyBox 720 Arrives In India At Rs 99,999: Price, Battery Life And Full Lineup

JBL has launched six PartyBox speakers in India, headed by the PartyBox 720 at ₹99,999. The 720 first went on sale globally in September 2025, when JBL unveiled it on 3 September and opened US pre-sales at $1,099, so its arrival in India comes roughly 13 months later. JBL is also selling EasySing AI karaoke microphones alongside the speakers, giving buyers a way to add karaoke features to the lineup.

The Full Indian Lineup

Alongside the 720, the Indian range includes the PartyBox 330 at ₹64,999 and the PartyBox 130 at ₹46,999. Two AI Plus karaoke models complete the six, priced at ₹39,999 and ₹44,999. Together they span a wide price range, from the flagship at ₹99,999 down to the most affordable karaoke models.

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A Newer Supporting Range

The rest of the range is more recent than the 720. JBL brought its EasySing AI karaoke features to the PartyBox On-The-Go 2 Plus in March 2026, then announced the PartyBox 330 and PartyBox 130 in May.

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PartyBox 720

The 720 delivers 800W RMS using a pair of 9-inch woofers and 30mm dome tweeters, with AI Sound Boost working to keep sound clear when volume is high. A full battery lasts up to 15 hours, and an IPX4 rating covers it against splashes. For carrying, it has built-in wheels and an ergonomic handle. Two XLR inputs let users plug in microphones, guitars or DJ gear.

PartyBox 330 And PartyBox 130

The PartyBox 330 outputs 280W RMS through dual 6.5-inch woofers and lasts up to 18 hours. The PartyBox 130 outputs 200W RMS through dual 5.25-inch woofers, with up to 15 hours of playback. Both include an optical input for TVs, lossless USB-C audio, Auracast pairing for multiple speakers, inputs for two microphones and a guitar, and IPX4 splash protection.

PartyBox On-The-Go 2

The PartyBox On-The-Go 2 outputs 100W RMS and plays for up to 15 hours. Its AI Plus version adds EasySing AI vocal removal, pitch support and natural reverb, and comes with an EasySing microphone, while the standard model includes a regular wireless one. The PartyBox Encore 2 AI Plus rounds out the speaker lineup.

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EasySing Microphones

JBL also sells EasySing microphones as a separate pair. Their feature list covers AI vocal removal, a Voice Boost mode, natural reverb, echo control and AI noise suppression. Battery life reaches up to 10 hours, with a wireless range of up to 30 metres.

Availability

The speakers can be bought through JBL's website, major retailers and e-commerce platforms in India.

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