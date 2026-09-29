Nothing Debuts $399 Pro' Headphones With Glass, Metal Design

Nothing Technologies Ltd., the consumer electronics startup known for its distinctive designs, introduced a high-end pair of wireless headphones priced at $399, its latest effort to peel market share away from Sony Group Corp., Apple Inc., Bose Corp. and other companies competing in the premium segment. The Headphone (1) Pro will be available Sept. 29 on the company's website, through Amazon.com Inc. and at Best Buy Co. stores in North America. Offered in black or white, the new headphones carry forward some avant-garde design traits from the London-based company's earlier models while moving to an aluminum-and-titanium structure with glass accents on both ear cups. The biggest enhancements are related to performance. Nothing is aiming its latest product at "audio enthusiasts who want the most detailed and customizable listening experience," it said in a statement late Monday in the US, highlighting the device's triple-driver design and more advanced noise cancellation. For the startup, best known until now for a contrarian aesthetic sensibility, the Headphone (1) Pro represents the brand's most serious attempt yet to establish itself as a serious player in consumer audio. ALSO READ: Oppo F35 Series Launch: Date, Expected Price, Camera, Battery And Other Details Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay Nothing Chief Executive Officer Carl Pei said in an interview the sound quality has jumped from "not bad" on the Headphone (1) released last year to "industry leading" on the new Pro model. He's optimistic the Headphone (1) Pro can further propel Nothing's growing momentum in the US. "Last year, we grew about 175% on our audio business here in the US," Pei said. "That's in revenue. In terms of units, it's about 110%." Earlier this year, the company began selling its smartphone portfolio at over 500 Best Buy locations, and Nothing has surpassed $2 billion in hardware sales to date, he said. Pei views Nothing as a "mid-size" company that's still small enough to be nimble and take more risks than Big Tech rivals but established enough to have robust engineering and supply chain capabilities. He said he's told Nothing employees "let's get ready in the next couple of years" for a potential initial public offering, but doesn't feel any rush to go public. "Our road map for next year is pretty ambitious," he said, though certain products like smart glasses and a Nothing-branded smart watch have been put on hold, he says. "We really need to think about the value proposition." he said. As for a foldable phone, Pei said he's "warming up" to the idea of Nothing entering a market that will shortly be upended by Apple's iPhone Duo. The new headphones can alternate between a variety of sound modes, including one that's tuned for everyday listening; a "Flat EQ" setting that's well suited for audio production; and a handful of spatial audio effects that simulate environments like a concert hall, dance club and other venues. There are also dedicated genre-based equalization profiles like "British Rock," "UK Rap and Grime," "Neo-Jazz" and "UK bass" that were developed in collaboration with London-based Metropolis Studios. In addition, Nothing is rolling out easier-to-understand EQ presets like "More Vocals" and "More Detail." Nothing is bringing over the signature physical controls from its previous headphones, including a roller for volume adjustment and playback controls, along with a paddle that can be flicked to skip tracks or answer calls. The company has worked to improve comfort by developing softer ear cushions and widening the headband, which contains 12% thicker padding. Switching from steel arms to titanium has also reduced the headphones' heft, leading to more balanced weight distribution. The transparent glass "window" on each ear cup is meant to give the headphones a unique sense of topology and depth. It's hardened against scratches, but if the glass panel should somehow crack or shatter, it can be replaced from the outside without requiring an in-depth repair process, the company said during a media briefing ahead of Monday's announcement. Premium headphone makers such as Sennheiser and Bang & Olufsen have used glass in some of their hardware designs, but it's less common among mainstream brands like Sony or Bose. ALSO READ: Vivo V80 Launch: What We Know About Expected Price, Camera, Display, Battery And Other Features The battery can last through as much as 30 hours of playback with noise cancellation enabled, a slight regression from the Headphone (1)'s 35 hours. They meet the IP52 standard for dust and water resistance, matching the previous model. The $299 Headphone (1) was announced in July 2025, marking Nothing's first foray into over-ear headphones after several years spent focused on wireless earbuds. It was followed by a more affordable version, the Headphone (a), which sells for $199.