Apple iPhone 18 Pro: Cosmic Orange Dropped, Dark Cherry Tipped As New Standout Shade

For all Apple fans out there, there is a fantastic update on the upcoming series. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to arrive in a range of updated colours, with Dark Cherry tipped to be the headline option.

Having already toned down the much-criticised Cosmic Orange by leaning into pink alternatives, Apple is now believed to be dropping the colour entirely. In its place, Dark Cherry is said to offer a more polished and appealing aesthetic.

According to a report by Macworld, a source “familiar with Apple's supply chain regarding the colour options for the iPhone 18 lineup” has shared the full range of colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The selection appears largely in line with earlier leaks, particularly those suggesting Apple has been experimenting with different red tones.

The latest rumour suggests Apple is working on four distinct finishes for the iPhone 18 Pro range. These include Light Blue (Pantone 2121), said to resemble the mist blue seen on the standard iPhone 17, and Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), described as a rich, wine-toned red rather than a brighter, more vivid shade. The lineup is also expected to feature Silver (Pantone 427C), akin to the iPhone 17 Pro's silver-white aesthetic, alongside Dark Grey (Pantone 426C).

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Colours, Design, Camera, Battery, Chipset, Display, Launch Timeline — A Roundup

“While Dark Cherry colour won't be as bright and striking as Cosmic Orange in person, it will still be unique enough to distinguish it as the new iPhone 18 Pro. As always, Apple is expected to discontinue the current lineup of colours, including Cosmic Orange,” Macworld wrote.

According to Macworld's source, the colour lineup is still being finalised, with Apple retaining flexibility as the iPhone 18 Pro has not reached large-scale production. Historically, the Pro range has not always featured four finishes, meaning one of the currently tested options could be scrapped.

The idea of a red-themed iPhone 18 Pro has been circulating for some time. Bloomberg reported in February that Apple was evaluating a rich red tone, while in October, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station mentioned a “burgundy” variant under development.

The report goes on to outline minor design tweaks. While the overall look is said to remain largely in line with the iPhone 17 Pro, two changes are expected: a reduced Dynamic Island cut-out and a tighter gap between the rear glass opening and the camera module.

ALSO READ | Apple To Resurrect Red iPhones? iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Variants May Come In Deep Red Colour Options

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