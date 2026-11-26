Apple's iPhones are not known for receiving frequent price cuts, but buyers looking to purchase a new handset have a reason to check Amazon. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and iPhone 16 are currently available at reduced prices on the e-commerce platform.

The discounts bring down the listed prices of all three models from their respective original prices. Buyers can also avail additional savings through select bank offers, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

The three smartphones cater to different budgets and requirements. While the iPhone 17 offers Apple's newer A19 chipset and a 120Hz display, the iPhone 17e provides a more affordable option with the same processor.

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The iPhone 16, meanwhile, comes with the A18 chipset and has received the biggest upfront price reduction among the three models.

Here's a look at the latest Amazon prices, discounts and offers.

iPhone 17 Price On Amazon

The 256GB variant of the Apple iPhone 17 is currently listed at Rs. 93,990 on Amazon, down from its listed price of Rs. 99,999. This translates into an upfront saving of Rs. 6,009.

Buyers using an eligible Axis Bank Credit Card can also avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions. If a buyer qualifies for the full bank offer, the effective purchase price could come down to Rs. 90,990.

The iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's A19 chipset and features a 6.3-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

For photography, the handset comes with a 48MP Dual Fusion rear camera system, comprising a main camera and an ultra-wide camera. It also features an 18MP centre stage front camera.

The 256GB storage configuration makes it an option for buyers who want more storage without moving to a higher variant.

iPhone 17e Price On Amazon

The 256GB variant of the Apple iPhone 17e is listed at Rs. 74,990 on Amazon, compared with its displayed MRP of Rs. 79,900. This brings down the price by Rs. 4,910.

There is also an additional offer for buyers using an eligible PNB LUXURA Credit Card. The offer provides a 7% instant discount of up to Rs. 750, which could bring the effective price down to Rs. 74,240 for eligible customers.

The iPhone 17e is powered by the A19 chipset and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It comes with 256GB of starting storage and a 48MP Fusion rear camera.

The smartphone also supports Apple Intelligence and features a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

It could be an option for buyers looking for a newer-generation iPhone with the A19 processor without spending close to Rs. 1 lakh.

iPhone 16 Price On Amazon

The Apple iPhone 16 has received the biggest upfront price reduction among the three models.

Its 128GB variant is currently listed at Rs. 76,990 on Amazon, down from its original listed price of Rs. 89,900. This translates into a price reduction of Rs. 12,910.

Prime members paying through an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can also avail 5% cashback, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple's A18 chipset and features a 6.1-inch OLED display. Its camera setup includes a 48MP Fusion main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Other features include Dynamic Island, Camera Control and Apple Intelligence support.

The handset could appeal to buyers looking for an iPhone with capable hardware and a dual-camera setup without spending close to Rs. 1 lakh.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16: Price Comparison

Details iPhone 17 iPhone 17e iPhone 16 Amazon Price Rs. 93,990 Rs. 74,990 Rs. 76,990 Original Listed Price Rs. 99,999 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 89,900 Price Reduction Rs. 6,009 Rs. 4,910 Rs. 12,910 Storage 256GB 256GB 128GB Processor A19 A19 A18 Display 6.3-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz 60Hz 60Hz Rear Camera 48MP Fusion + 48MP Ultra Wide 48MP Fusion 48MP Fusion + 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera 18MP Center Stage 12MP TrueDepth 12MP TrueDepth

Which iPhone Should You Buy?

The choice between the three models depends on your budget and requirements.

The iPhone 17 is an option for buyers who want the newer A19 chipset, a 120Hz ProMotion display and a dual-camera setup with an ultra-wide lens.

The iPhone 17e is the most affordable option among the three at Rs. 74,990. It offers the A19 chipset and 256GB storage, although it has a single rear camera and a 60Hz display.

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The iPhone 16, on the other hand, offers the biggest upfront price reduction. Its 128GB variant is available at Rs. 76,990 and includes a dual-camera setup, the A18 chipset and Apple Intelligence support.

Amazon prices and bank offers may change. Additional discounts and cashback are subject to card eligibility and applicable terms and conditions. Buyers should check the respective product listings before placing an order.

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