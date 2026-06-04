HP Unveils New Wave Of Windows AI PCs, Desktops, Workstations Powered By Nvidia RTX Spark

HP debuted its latest line of Windows PCs with AI supercomputing capabilities, powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark platform at the Computex 2026 tech exhibition in Taipei, according to a press release from the company on Thursday.

Nvidia's RTX Spark caused a lot of buzz at the even when the company's founder Jensen Huang unveiled it at Nvidia's GTC Keynote address at Computex.

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The RTX Spark is a superchip that gives the device the ability to run fully autonomous AI agens and sizable 120-billion parameter Large Language Models locally, which is out of the purview of previous computer models. The company called it a "reinvention of Windows PCs for the age of AI".

According to HP, these new line of computers can use AI agents, to organise, summarise and edit information automaically as well as create presentations. along with being a high performance CPU and a GPU both rolled into one, with the additional benefit of improved battery life and reduced heating.

The company will be integrating RTX Spark with its HP OmniBook Ultra 16 and HP OmniBook X 14 laptops, which will use the thinnest variant of the chip. It will also expand the superchip to its desktop offerings. HP will release further details later in the year.

The firm will also be releasing a deskside AI-supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip. The product is expected to help customers run extensive and complex AI workflows locally on their Windows devices without the use of the Cloud.

HP is further expanding its line of cybersecurity products with its ZGX Nano that facilitates the use of secure and reliable AI in classified and remote environments.

The computer manufacturer is also releasing a line of 'developer PCs., to help developers build AI systems. "These PCs are designed to support practical AI development and creation across Windows and Linux, with systems tuned for local agents, hybrid AI workflows, open-source tooling, and fast setup," the release said.

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The company's OmniDesk Mini Desktop PC is the world's first AI mini PC with Thunderbolt Share, enabling users to use two PCs and share files with one keyboard and mouse. The computer is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and AI functions. The product will be retailing in August 2026.

HP is also expanding its advanced compute offering by bringing the latest AMD Ryzen AI PRO 400 series processors to the HP Z2 Mini G1a and integrating the validated AMD Ryzen AI Halo developer software stack, featuring the Ryzen AI Developer Center, AMD ROCm, the release said.

This is meant to help develpers build and run AI workloads instantaneously.

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