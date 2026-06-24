GTA 6 Pre-Orders Open At Midnight: Check Release Date, Price, Features, How To Book

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will be open at midnight on June 25, according to a post on developer Rockstar Games' official website on Wednesday. The game will officially hit storefronts on Nov.19.

How To Pre-Order

Photo Credit: Company Website

The game will be releasing exclusively for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X along with Xbox Series S consoles and hence pre-orders for the digital version will be available from the PlayStation store for the former and the Microsoft store for the latter.

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The physical version of the game which contains a download code inside the box, will be available from Nov.12 onwards to support pre-loading (downloading and installing a game's assets ahead of time so it is available to play on release). Players who pre-order digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on November 12 to ensure they are able to play at launch on Nov. 19, the website said,

The base game will retail at $79.99 with the Ultimate Edition retailing at $99.99. India specific pricing has not yet been revealed, with the game likely to cost between Rs 6,499 and Rs 8,499 as per speculation.

Features Included With Pre-Order

Photo Credit: Company Website

Those who pre-order the game will have access to an exclusive roster of premium vehicles, weapons and apparel, according to the site.

As per the site, pre-ordered games will come with access to a '55 Vapid Stanier sedan for players to drive around the state of Leonida. Other exclusive features include the 'Vintage Vice City Pack' which has iconic hairstyles and clothes visually inspired by the 1980s TV show Miami Vice for the two playable characters Jason and Lucia.

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For Jason, players can access the famous long hairstyle that actor Don Johnson sported as police detective Sonny Crockett in the fifth season of Miami Vice, as well as pastel coloured designer jackets and pants similar to the ones worn in the show. Lucia will have access to a curly 80s perm hairstyle as well as a red sequined dress.

Weapons skins inspired by the character's Tommy Vercetti tropical shirt in 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, will also be available on pre-order.

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