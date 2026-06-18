GTA 6 Finally Gets Official Pre-Order Date, Reveals Cover Art And Platform Launch; Check Details

Rockstar Games has finally revealed the pre-order date for their upcoming title Grand Theft Auto VI on their website on Wednesday. Widely considered to be one of the most anticipated video games of the past one and a half decades, Grand Theft Auto VI will be opening for pre-orders on June 25.

It will be officially releasing for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles, with a launch for the personal computer (PC), likely further down the release's roadmap as evidenced by statements from Rockstar Games' senior executives. The open-world crime game will officially release on Sept. 19, 2026.

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Grand Theft Auto V, the previous release in the series launched for consoles in Sept. 7, 2013 and released for the PC on April 14, 2015.

"The PC market is a great market and it's growing for console-type titles. It's a market we serve avidly. Virtually all of our hit titles hit all platforms over time," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Strauss Zelnick said in a recent earnings call.

GTA VI's official comic book panel style poster, a hallmark of the series' visual identity since its inception, was revealed on the game's official website.

Photo Credit: Company Website

The release date for the game was pushed back twice, initially set to release in "late 2025" with the date being pushed to May 26, 2026. The date was further pushed back to Sept. 19, 2026.

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Switching the formula up from its previous iteration, players will get to play as Jason and Lucia, a 'Bonny And Clyde' style couple, who are quite literally partners in crime. The setup is a departure from it predecessor which followed three criminals Micheal, Franklin and Trevor who pull off heists together.

Reports have speculated that the two-character set up may create a deeper gameplay mechanics and story experience in comparison to its predecessor as you play as a couple rather than three friends.

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