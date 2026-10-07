Apple's Busy October: Smart Home Hub On Oct 13, Possible Macs In Final Week

Two separate waves of Apple announcements may be expected this month, according to reprots. A smart home launch is expected around October 13, and MacRumors reports that Apple is planning a second set of products for the last week of the month.

What's Expected On October 13

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has recently claimed that October 13 is when Apple is expected to introduce a screen-equipped smart home hub, an updated HomePod mini and a new Apple TV 4K. Whether Apple stages an event for these launches or simply releases videos and press statements is still unknown, and the company has gone either way for past releases.

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Macs May Lead The Second Wave

The later window could be built around new Macs. Reportedly under consideration are the much-rumoured MacBook Ultra models, which are tipped to arrive with OLED displays in a thinner, lighter body. Apple might also launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro running an M6 chip, along with an iMac that uses an M6 chip.

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The Mac Studio Is Already Confirmed

Separately, Apple has itself confirmed that a top-end Mac Studio with an M5 Ultra chip and as much as 512GB of RAM will arrive in late October. What remains open is whether that machine will be part of the final-week announcements that have been reported.

A New iPad Mini Is Also Expected

A new iPad mini is also expected this month. It is reportedly set to get an OLED display, an A20 Pro processor, a front camera oriented for landscape use and a reworked speaker system. Its launch timing is uncertain: it might debut with the smart home products, join the final-week lineup, or be announced on its own.

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iPhone Duo Sales Start October 23

All of this comes while Apple is also getting ready for the iPhone Duo to go on sale on October 23, which makes the month an especially full one for the company.

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