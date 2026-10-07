iPhone Deals: iPhone 15 For Rs 55,399, 16 For Rs 65,399; Check iPhone 17 Cost At Reliance Digital And Other Details

Apple's iPhone 17 model is available at an effective price of Rs 68,899 under Reliance Digital's upcoming Festival of Electronics promotion.

The offer applies to the 256GB variant of the iPhone 17 and is set to begin on October 9, 2026, across Reliance Digital stores.

Under the promotional pricing, Reliance Digital is offering the iPhone 17 256GB at an exclusive selling price of Rs 79,899.

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Customers can bring the effective cost down further by combining an eligible Rs 3,000 bank cashback with an Rs 8,000 exchange bonus. Together, these benefits reduce the effective price to Rs 68,899.

The price calculation is straightforward: Rs 79,899 minus Rs 3,000 in eligible bank cashback and Rs 8,000 as an exchange bonus brings the effective price to Rs 68,899.

However, customers should note that Rs 68,899 is an effective promotional price and not the upfront price available to everyone. To reach this price, buyers must meet the eligibility requirements for both the bank cashback and the exchange offer. Customers who do not qualify for one or both benefits will have to pay a higher effective amount.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16 and iPhone 15

Reliance Digital's festive promotion also covers older iPhone models, making the iPhone 17 deal particularly notable. The iPhone 16 128GB is available at an effective price of Rs 65,399, while the iPhone 15 128GB can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 55,399.

At Rs 68,899, the iPhone 17 costs only Rs 3,500 more than the iPhone 16 under the promotional offers. However, buyers get the newer-generation iPhone along with 256GB of storage, compared with 128GB on the iPhone 16.

For comparison, the iPhone 15's effective price is calculated after applicable cashback and exchange benefits, bringing its promotional cost to Rs 55,399.

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Reliance Digital vs Flipkart

The promotional pricing also makes the Reliance Digital offer competitive against other major retailers. While Flipkart has advertised an effective price of around Rs 79,999 for the iPhone 17, Reliance Digital's combination of bank cashback and exchange benefits can bring the effective cost down to Rs 68,899 for eligible customers.

Overall, the Reliance Digital offer could be particularly attractive to consumers who have an eligible smartphone to exchange and can claim the full bank cashback. However, shoppers should verify the exchange value, cashback eligibility and applicable terms before purchasing, as the Rs 68,899 figure depends on meeting both offer conditions.

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