Samsung Rolls Out One UI 9 With Android 17 To Galaxy S25 In US

Samsung has started delivering One UI 9, its Android 17 update, to Galaxy S25 owners in the US, ending a stretch of delays. South Korea got the same build a week earlier.

Which Phones Are Included

Samsung tracker Tarun Vats says the stable release is reaching US carrier versions of the Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra and S25 FE, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Users on the r/GalaxyS25 subreddit report that it has begun appearing on their devices.

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Last week, only South Korea had the stable build for the S25 and last year's foldables. The Galaxy S26 got there first, receiving One UI 9 on T-Mobile in the US late last month.

International Models Still To Come

Samsung hasn't yet pushed the update to international models, though Vats expects that to happen this week. Other regions typically follow the US within a few days. Samsung hasn't confirmed any dates, and the update's timing has shifted repeatedly, so it's unclear when exactly it will land.

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What The Update Brings

One UI 9 adds 11 features, plus new animations and a refreshed look. Two stand out. My FanCam keeps one chosen person in the middle of the frame while you film a crowd. Now Nudge proposes a useful next step based on your activity, such as pulling up reservation details while you're texting about dinner.

More Additions

The rest of the list includes a Warranty and Care section in Settings for checking coverage and booking repairs. Security Brief and Privacy Alerts warn about apps behaving suspiciously, and Scam Detection now covers more types of calls. Document Scan copes better with awkward pages, Voice Recorder summaries are clearer, and Interpreter has a new Thread View for following translated conversations.

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The Missing Piece: Gemini Intelligence

Samsung's list doesn't include Gemini Intelligence, Google's agentic AI that works across your apps and can browse the web for you. Samsung hasn't said which phones will get it, and it hasn't answered repeated questions on the topic, even though several Galaxy devices have received the One UI 9 beta in recent months. The Galaxy S25 has the 12GB of RAM that Google requires, so it qualifies on paper.

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