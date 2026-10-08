Amazon Goes Premium With Android-Based Alexa Tablets To Take On iPad, Galaxy Tab

Amazon has introduced a new line of premium tablets that run Google's Android operating system and come with its Alexa+ voice assistant built in, according to a report.

Announced on Thursday, the devices signal a shift for a company known for cheap tablets, with Amazon now wagering that customers will spend more on upmarket hardware.

Goodbye, Fire OS

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Developed under the code name Kittyhawk, the tablets move Amazon away from Fire OS, its in-house software built on a modified, or "forked," version of Android. Both users and app developers have criticised Fire OS for years. With Android, buyers are no longer tied to Amazon's own app store, which developers disliked because it forced them to build a third version of their apps, Reuters reported.

Price And Design

The Alexa Tablets lineup includes several versions, with starting prices between $230 and $500, and the most expensive model costing $550. Every model uses an aluminium body instead of the plastic found on Fire tablets.

That's well above the recent Fire HD 10 flagship, which started at $180 and was often discounted. The top 128GB model matches Samsung's $550 Galaxy tablet and costs $100 more than Apple's $450 iPad.

Removing lockscreen ads costs a one-time $20, up from $15 on Fire OS tablets, though the priciest model is ad-free. The spokesperson said the ads point users to relevant content, with the revenue going towards other innovations.

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Alexa+ At The Centre

Alexa+, Amazon's generative AI version of its assistant, is central to the tablets, answering questions and carrying out tasks. Using it requires a Prime membership or an Alexa+ subscription.

Amazon has spent billions reworking Alexa for smart homes, shopping and services like Uber and Grubhub. Though free with Prime, the service is not profitable.

A Shift In Strategy

The launch is part of devices chief Panos Panay's plan to take Amazon upmarket. Previously, Amazon priced gadgets at or near cost as a gateway to Prime Video, Kindle, music apps and its shopping site, which meant weaker screens and battery life than rivals like Apple and Samsung.

According to IDC, global tablet sales fell 12 per cent year-on-year to 33.6 million units in the second quarter, while US sales plunged 32 per cent amid a memory chip shortage. Amazon's global share dropped to 1.9 per cent from 8 per cent a year earlier. Apple leads with 34 per cent, followed by Samsung at 17.5 per cent.

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