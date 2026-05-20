All About Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro — The Potential New Member In S27 Family

Come 2027, the Samsung Galaxy S27 family may adopt a sibling — the all-new Galaxy S27 Pro. If the grapevine is to be believed, Samsung is planning to move away from the tradition of introducing three models — base, Plus, and Ultra — and may launch this additional variant as part of the upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup. Samsung may position the S27 Pro variant as a premium compact option that shares many of its high-end features with the next-generation flagship, the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro — A New Entry In The S27 Lineup?

According to a recent post on the South Korean platform Naver, the Galaxy S27 series will introduce this new Pro model. Bridging the gap between the Plus and Ultra models, it is reportedly being designed to offer high-end specifications for users wanting Ultra-level performance in a smaller form factor.

While maintaining the Ultra's unique appeal and to keep its profile sleek, the Galaxy S27 Pro will arrive sans the S-Pen. At the same time, the high-end device will borrow heavily from the Ultra's other hardware, which itself is expected to receive upgrades over the current generation.

This means the Privacy Display technology, which debuted in the Galaxy S26 Ultra and limits visibility from side angles, is likely to make its way to the S27 Pro. The OLED display itself should be compact — at 6.47 inches.

The Pro model is also rumoured to share a nearly identical flagship-grade rear camera array with the S27 Ultra. This is expected to include a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Samsung is tipped to upgrade the sensors in the S27 Ultra, which have essentially remained the same over several generations, and get a redesigned camera layout — it'll be interesting to see if these upgrades get trickled down to the Pro model as well.

Processing power in the Galaxy S27 Pro is likely to be driven by the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 for Galaxy or a Samsung Exynos 2700 chipset, paired with at least 12GB of RAM. It may also get advanced battery technology (such as silicon-carbon) to provide high capacity in a smaller body.

Having said that, these are early days for the S27 series. Claims of the Plus model being discontinued in favour of an ultra-slim Edge model surrounded the Galaxy S26 launch too, but they never materialised — hence any rumour at this stage should be taken with a pinch of salt.

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