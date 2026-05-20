Realme 16T Camera, Battery, Display, Specs, Features, Price In India — What To Expect At May 22 Launch

Realme 16T is scheduled to launch in India on May 22. Ahead of the official release, key features of the smartphone have been revealed by the company. These include camera and imaging capabilities, along with information about its battery, durability, and display. The Realme 16T is confirmed to house a massive 8,000mAh battery and a Sony camera with LumaColor Image Engine. Additionally, Realme 16T's price in India has also been leaked days ahead of its launch, indicating it will be positioned as a mid-range smartphone.

Realme 16T Specs And Features Confirmed

A massive 8,000mAh battery is one of the biggest highlights of the Realme 16T, which comes supported by 45W fast charging, bypass charging, and wired reverse charging. Despite the sizable battery, the smartphone has a decently thin 8.88 mm profile.

As per Realme, the battery can last up to three days on a single charge, with strong performance for up to seven years. The company also claims 21.9 hours of navigation, 34 hours of social scrolling, and 14.3 hours of gaming on a full charge.

The Realme 16T is confirmed to come equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. Realme's LumaColor Image Engine uses AI to deliver better skin tones and textures, along with enhanced dynamic range.

A notable feature is AI Portrait Glow, which adjusts facial lighting in low-light or backlit conditions. Portrait effects like Flash, Natural Light, Rim Light, and Studio Light are also there.

The rear Selfie Mirror helps preview when using the main camera for selfies. Other AI-powered imaging features include AI Popout Collage for layered effects, AI Profile Portrait, AI StyleMe, AI Football Star, and AI Light Me. AI Instant Clip generates short-form videos from existing photos and clips.

The Realme 16T is confirmed to sport a display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits. For durability, the phone carries an IP69 Pro rating for dust and water resistance along with military-grade shock resistance certification. It will also feature a 400% Ultra Volume mode for louder audio.

Powering the Realme 16T will likely be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and Android 16 out of the box. The smartphone will come in three colour choices: Starlight Black, Starlight Red, and Starlight Blue.

Realme 16T Price Leaked Ahead Of May 22 Launch

Tech tipster Abhishek Yadav has hinted at the possible pricing for the smartphone. According to his X post, the Realme 16T's price in India will begin at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Higher configurations of 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB may cost Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively, positioning the smartphone in the mid-range price segment.

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