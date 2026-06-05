2,50,000 AI Jobs, Stronger Laws, Business Boost And More: Inside Canada's New Artificial Intelligence Strategy

Canada has launched a new national artificial intelligence strategy called “AI for All” to strengthen its position in the global AI race. Announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney, the plan includes new laws, investments and programs over the next five years to boost the economy.

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“AI is here. The question is whether it will improve the lives of all Canadians or benefit only a few. AI can shorten our emergency room wait times and make a small business more competitive….That's why we need an ambitious new strategy: AI for All. We will build trust so that all Canadians are empowered to use this technology safely….,” the PM announced on Thursday.

The Canadian government shared that the strategy aims to add $200 billion in economic growth, create 2,50,000 AI-related jobs, and increase AI adoption from 12% to 60% by 2034. It will also provide up to 90,000 job and training opportunities for young people.

“Canadians must have confidence that AI is being developed and deployed safely, transparently, and in ways that reflect our values. Built on extensive national consultations with workers, entrepreneurs, researchers, students, industry, and community leaders, Canada's AI for All Strategy is anchored in three guiding principles: building trust, creating opportunities, and reinforcing Canadian sovereignty,” the statement read.

What Canada Plans To Do?

To build public trust in AI, Canada is set to introduce stronger laws to protect people from AI-related risks and harms. The laws will improve privacy protections, address issues such as deepfakes and surveillance pricing, and create an online safety framework for social media and chatbot users.

“Improving AI transparency so Canadians are better equipped to use AI safely and responsibly, while expanding the capabilities of the Canadian AI Safety Institute to conduct transparent evaluations of AI models,” the government said.

The new Sovereign Technology Alliance with Germany will help attract investment, support Canadian businesses and create high-paying jobs.

How Canada Will Create Jobs?

To create new opportunities, Canada will launch a free National AI Literacy Initiative that will provide basic AI training for all Canadians. The program aims to reach one million post-secondary students and train more than 3,000 educators.

“Provide up to 90,000 AI-related jobs and work placement opportunities for young Canadians, helping them gain experience and thrive in the AI economy,” it added. Small and medium-sized businesses will also receive support to adopt AI and improve productivity. AI will also be deployed for efficient healthcare support.

At the same time, Canada plans to strengthen its sovereignty in AI by investing in areas such as computing power, cloud services, data and talent.

“Build a world-leading public AI supercomputer and invest in sovereign computing and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on high-performance computing that is sustainable and aligned with Canada's clean energy expansion, robust environmental standards, and tangible benefits for local communities,” the PM announced.

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Canada will also expand its skilled workforce by investing in the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research AI Chairs program and making it easier for highly skilled workers from around the world to contribute through the Global Talent Stream.

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