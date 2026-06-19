Thomas Tuchel's Words Carry Weight On And Off The Pitch As FIFA Acts On England Boss' Plea

Thomas Tuchel enjoyed a memorable FIFA World Cup debut as England manager, guiding the Three Lions to a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia. Yet the German's first match on football's biggest stage also produced an unexpected off-field impact, with FIFA swiftly amending its media procedures after a public plea from the England boss.

Speaking after England's Group L opener, Tuchel revealed his frustration at being unable to see his players during the pre-match national anthem because of the positioning of photographers along the touchline.

"I have to tell you something. I'm begging FIFA to change the position of the photographers in the national anthem, because I could not see my team in the national anthem," Tuchel said.

The England manager described the occasion as a lifelong dream and admitted the situation had diminished a special moment.

"It was a very, very special moment today, and I was standing in front of a wall of 50 photographers, half a meter away, and I could not see one single player. It ruined a little bit my experience today," he added.

Television footage also captured Tuchel expressing his confusion during the anthem, saying: "Very close, guys, very close. I cannot see them. What is this, what is this?"

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Here's a look at the scene that led to Thomas Tuchel's public plea.

FIFA moved quickly to address the issue. The governing body updated its pre-match media guidelines, allowing coaching staffs to position themselves slightly to either side of the designated media area during anthem ceremonies to maintain a clear view of their players. The revised directive was immediately put into effect for Thursday's Czechia and South Africa game.

While his comments prompted change away from the action, Tuchel's words proved equally influential inside the dressing room.

England's opening match was finely balanced at halftime. Harry Kane converted an early penalty before Croatia twice fought back through Martin Baturina and Petar Musa. Kane's second goal meant the teams went into the break level at 2-2.

Rather than delivering an angry halftime speech, Tuchel opted for a calmer approach that resonated with his players.

"He told us to take the shackles off, calm down and let's go. He said what's the worst that can happen? Show the world who we can be," Kane said afterwards.

Jude Bellingham echoed that sentiment, saying: "It wasn't one of those where it was a big drama or standing up and shouting; it was what the team needed."

Tuchel later explained his own message to the squad.

"I told them to calm down. We just conceded the goal. To calm down, calm their nerves. And encourage them to do it our way," he said.

The response was immediate. Bellingham restored England's lead after the restart before substitute Marcus Rashford added a fourth goal to seal a 4-2 victory. The result handed England a winning start to their World Cup campaign and capped an impressive debut night for Tuchel, whose words shaped events both on and off the pitch.

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